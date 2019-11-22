WVPA Foundation accepting scholarship, summer Internship applications for $4,000 awards in 2020

Each WVPA Foundation award to total $4,000

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia college students are learning the West Virginia Press Association Foundation’s mission of improving the quality and future of West Virginia newspapers and the communities they serve in West Virginia is more than just rhetoric.

The WVPA Foundation is now accepting applications for 2020 Summer Internships at West Virginia newspapers and 2020 college scholarships.

If awarded, there will be three $3,000 paid internships. The WVPAF also assists with unpaid internships at newspapers across West Virginia.

If scholarships are awarded, the WVPAF provides college scholarships up to $1,000.

In 2019, three West Virginia students were awarded packages each totaling $4,000.

The Application deadline is Jan. 3, 2020. The programs are open to students in fields such as journalism, business management, human resources, advertising, social media and marketing. Preference will be given to students in at least their sophomore year of college.

Applications may be downloaded from the WVPA website: https://wvpress.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/WVPress-Foundation-Scholarship-Application-Forms-2020-1.pdf

Once the PDF application file is downloaded to the desktop, the application can be electronically completed and emailed.

For additional information or to have the applications mailed, call Executive Director Don Smith at 304-342-1011, ext. 160, or write to: WV Press Association Foundation, 3422 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, WV, 25302.