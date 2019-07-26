WVPA Financial Snapshot Graphic: Do you know the government rules?

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — Do you under the rules that direct the operation of state government agencies?

This week’s West Virginia Press Association’s Financial Snapshot Graphic and links work to explain the complicated process.

The WVPA, in cooperation with the W.Va. Senate Finance Committee, prepares and distributes a Financial Snapshot Graphic each week. They are shared with all newspapers and state media. They are emailed to media and available for download.

Learn more about rule making: https://sos.wv.gov/admin-law/Pages/AbtRleMkng.aspx

Review the current listing of proposed rules: https://sos.wv.gov/admin-law/Pages/ProposedRules.aspx