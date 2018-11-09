WVONGA announces 2018-2019 officers, board of directors

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Oil & Natural Gas Association (WVONGA) recently elected its 2018-2019 slate of officers and directors during the organization’s fall meeting held at the Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place.

Tom Westfall, director of gas supply & technical services for Mountaineer Gas Company, has been elected president of the WVONGA Board of Directors. In addition to Tom, the organization’s officers include: Kelly Moss, CEO of Apex Pipeline Services, treasurer; and Anne Blankenship, WVONGA executive director, secretary.

In addition, the following representatives have been appointed to the board:

– Melissa Richey, Eureka Midstream

– Chris Weikle, Southwestern Energy Company

– Ben Hansen Crestwood Midstream Partners

These individuals join the following WVONGA members on the board:

Maribeth Anderson, Antero Resources Corporation

Karen Matusic, XTO Energy

Jim Crews, MarkWest Energy Partners

Lloyd Jackson, Jackson Gas Company

Robert Orndorff, Dominion Energy

Ryan Cunningham, Cunningham Energy

Brittany Carns, TransCanada

Jeff Davis, Energy Transfer

Tara Lee, Triana Energy

Joseph Leighton, Chevron

Paul Hunter, The Williams Companies

Michael Poole, Highlands Drilling

Rick Smith, C&J Energy Services

Alex Reyes, CNX Resources Corporation

Ben Hardesty, Alta Energy, Emeritus

Marc Halbritter, Blue Racer Midstream, Emeritus

For additional information, contact Anne Blankenship at (304) 343-1609 or visit the website at www.wvonga.com.