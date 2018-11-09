WVONGA announces 2018-2019 officers, board of directors
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Oil & Natural Gas Association (WVONGA) recently elected its 2018-2019 slate of officers and directors during the organization’s fall meeting held at the Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place.
Tom Westfall, director of gas supply & technical services for Mountaineer Gas Company, has been elected president of the WVONGA Board of Directors. In addition to Tom, the organization’s officers include: Kelly Moss, CEO of Apex Pipeline Services, treasurer; and Anne Blankenship, WVONGA executive director, secretary.
In addition, the following representatives have been appointed to the board:
– Melissa Richey, Eureka Midstream
– Chris Weikle, Southwestern Energy Company
– Ben Hansen Crestwood Midstream Partners
These individuals join the following WVONGA members on the board:
- Maribeth Anderson, Antero Resources Corporation
- Karen Matusic, XTO Energy
- Jim Crews, MarkWest Energy Partners
- Lloyd Jackson, Jackson Gas Company
- Robert Orndorff, Dominion Energy
- Ryan Cunningham, Cunningham Energy
- Brittany Carns, TransCanada
- Jeff Davis, Energy Transfer
- Tara Lee, Triana Energy
- Joseph Leighton, Chevron
- Paul Hunter, The Williams Companies
- Michael Poole, Highlands Drilling
- Rick Smith, C&J Energy Services
- Alex Reyes, CNX Resources Corporation
- Ben Hardesty, Alta Energy, Emeritus
- Marc Halbritter, Blue Racer Midstream, Emeritus
For additional information, contact Anne Blankenship at (304) 343-1609 or visit the website at www.wvonga.com.