WVONGA announces 2018-2019 officers, board of directors

CHARLESTON, W.Va.  – The West Virginia Oil & Natural Gas Association (WVONGA) recently elected its 2018-2019 slate of officers and directors during the organization’s fall meeting held at the Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place.

Tom Westfall

Tom Westfall, director of gas supply & technical services for Mountaineer Gas Company, has been elected president of the WVONGA Board of Directors.   In addition to Tom, the organization’s officers include: Kelly Moss, CEO of Apex Pipeline Services, treasurer; and Anne Blankenship, WVONGA executive director, secretary.

In addition, the following representatives have been appointed to the board:

–       Melissa Richey, Eureka Midstream

–       Chris Weikle, Southwestern Energy Company

–       Ben Hansen Crestwood Midstream Partners

These individuals join the following WVONGA members on the board:

  • Maribeth Anderson, Antero Resources Corporation
  • Karen Matusic, XTO Energy
  • Jim Crews, MarkWest Energy Partners
  • Lloyd Jackson, Jackson Gas Company
  • Robert Orndorff, Dominion Energy
  • Ryan Cunningham, Cunningham Energy
  • Brittany Carns, TransCanada
  • Jeff Davis, Energy Transfer
  • Tara Lee, Triana Energy
  • Joseph Leighton, Chevron
  • Paul Hunter, The Williams Companies
  • Michael Poole, Highlands Drilling
  • Rick Smith, C&J Energy Services
  • Alex Reyes, CNX Resources Corporation
  • Ben Hardesty, Alta Energy, Emeritus
  • Marc Halbritter, Blue Racer Midstream, Emeritus

 

For additional information, contact Anne Blankenship at (304) 343-1609 or visit the website at www.wvonga.com.

