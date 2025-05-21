WVFF Hosts Initial Opportunity Grant Celebration to Honor Recipients

SUTTON, W.Va. — On May 20, West Virginia First Foundation (WVFF) hosted the Initial Opportunity Grant (IOG) Celebration, honoring the first recipients of grant funding designed to transform West Virginia’s response to the opioid crisis. The event brought together community leaders, state officials, and grantees from across West Virginia to recognize innovative projects and inspire continued collaboration.

The celebration was held in Sutton — the geographical center of West Virginia — and purposefully scheduled during the week of the Foundation’s anniversary. May 18 marked 2 years since the official creation of WVFF, making the event a meaningful reflection on how far the Foundation has come since only becoming operational in May of 2024.

“This event was more than a ceremony, it marked the beginning of a path forward,” said Matthew Harvey, WVFF Chairman of the Board. “We celebrated the incredible work happening on the ground across West Virginia and reaffirmed our shared commitment to preventing substance use disorder, supporting recovery, and saving lives.”

The event featured special remarks and a high-level conversation with Dr. Karen Scott of the Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE), Attorney General J.B. McCuskey, and Governor Patrick Morrisey. Together, they reflected on how targeted investments, innovative grantmaking, and unified leadership are shaping West Virginia’s evolving response to the substance use crisis.

WVFF Board Members proudly celebrated all Initial Opportunity Grant recipients from each of the Foundation’s six regions, honoring those who are turning bold ideas into real solutions. Attendees also received an update from the Foundation’s New Horizons Committee, which is focused on advancing innovative and forward-looking strategies for future grantmaking and initiatives.

“This is just the beginning,” said Jonathan Board, Executive Director of WVFF. “The energy, ideas, and dedication we witnessed today prove that together we can create real and lasting change for West Virginians. Our grantees are not only holding the line, but also paving the way.”

The event concluded with a networking reception where attendees engaged with fellow grantees, community partners, and state leaders over light refreshments.

To learn more about WVFF, visit wvfirst.org.

About West Virginia First Foundation: The West Virginia First Foundation (WVFF) is a nonprofit organization established to address the opioid crisis and its lasting impact across the state. Created under the terms of the West Virginia First Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), WVFF was designed to receive and distribute opioid settlement funds. Guided by the principles outlined in the MOU, the Foundation operates as a private 501(c)(3) entity to support prevention, treatment, recovery, and harm reduction efforts. Through strategic funding and community collaboration, WVFF is committed to creating sustainable solutions that improve the health and well-being of all West Virginians. For more information, visit wvfirst.org.