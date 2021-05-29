WVDOT to hold virtual public meetings for 2050 Multimodal Long-Range Transportation Plan

Release from the WVDOT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) will host two virtual public meetings for the 2050 Multimodal Long-Range Transportation Plan (WVLRTP) on Tuesday, June 15th. The WVLRTP is the statewide multimodal long-range transportation plan that will provide a 30-year blueprint for WVDOT and its transportation partners to fund and improve the preservation, management, and expansion of West Virginia’s multimodal transportation system.

The public is invited to attend either virtual public meeting on Tuesday, June 15th from 1:00 p.m. 2:00 p.m. or from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Specific meeting information, including the GoToWebinar meeting links, call-in phone number, and additional information will be available on the project website.

To register for the webinar, please go to the following link:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5164902410696619275

The purpose of both meetings is to provide the public the opportunity to review the project findings, ask questions, provide comments, and discuss the project with the project team. The project team will provide a short presentation to discuss the project findings, followed by a Q&A session to allow participants at the meetings to ask questions and provide comments on the WVLRTP. The presentation and meeting materials will be posted to the project website after the virtual public meetings. The public may also request hard copies of the meeting materials.

Comments and questions can be submitted at the virtual public meetings; or by mail to Mr. Elwood Penn, Director, Planning Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard, Building 5, Room 740, Charleston, West Virginia 25305; or electronically via [email protected] by June 30, 2021.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs, and activities. The WVDOT will consider, upon request, every request for reasonable accommodations to provide language interpretation for people with Limited English Proficiency and translations of written materials necessary to access project information.

Anyone requesting special services should contact the WV Civil Rights Compliance Division at (304) 558-3931 as early as possible so that arrangements can be made. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice). Aquellas personas que no hablan inglés o tienen limitaciones para leer, hablar o entender inglés, podrían recibir servicios de interpretación si los solicitan antes de la reunión llamando al (304) 558-3931.