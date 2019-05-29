WVDOH to switch lane closures on I-64 eastbound deck replacement project to ease congestion

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Wednesday morning commuters traveling into Charleston along I-64 eastbound will see a different traffic configuration as the West Virginia Division of Highways announces that the contractor for the Tom Williams Bridge deck replacements at the Westmoreland Interchange bridges between the interstate splits, is planning to switch traffic tonight (May 28), beginning at 8 p.m., from a double right lane closure to a double left lane closure leading into the project along I-64 eastbound leading into I-77.

This change in traffic pattern will eliminate the stop condition from the Washington Street on-ramp before the interstate split, thus helping alleviate some of the added congestion.



For more information on the underpass detours and transportation management plan, please go to the DOT website, www.transportation.wv.gov. The West Virginia Division of Highways would like to remind motorists to Just.Slow.Down. when traveling in work zones.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation asks you to please use caution when driving in work zones — Just. Slow. Down. It’s everybody’s responsibility. Drivers should download the WV 511 app for regular traffic and road work updates or go to the website at www.WV511.org. For information about the project, visit Drive Forward WV or the WVDOT Facebook​​​.​