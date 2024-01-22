WVDOH to host virtual meeting on electric vehicles on Tuesday, January 23

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is hosting a virtual Public Informational Workshop from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 23, 2024, to share information and seek public input for the state’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Plan. Visit http://go.wv.gov/nevi to join.



As part of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), West Virginia and all other states were required to come up with a NEVI Deployment Plan to outline proposed locations for electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state, and outline how West Virginia intends to use federal NEVI program funds to develop charging stations along major highways.



West Virginia is expected to receive approximately $46 million over the next five years through the NEVI program to help develop charging stations and electric vehicle infrastructure.



Formal presentations will be made at the Public Informational Workshop, and the public will be afforded the opportunity to ask questions and give written comments on the project throughout the meeting. A handout with project details will be available on the WVDOH Website http://go.wv.gov/nevi.



Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Perry Keller, Chief Economic Development Officer, West Virginia Department of Transportation, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard, E., Building 5, Room 110, Charleston, West Virginia 25305 on or before February 23rd, 2024.



The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.