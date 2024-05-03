Marshall Health to offer free sports physicals May 30

West Virginia Press Association

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall Health is offering free sports physicals by appointment to middle and high school students Thursday, May 30, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Marshall Sports Medicine Institute (MSMI), located at 2211 Third Avenue, Huntington.

All students must bring their West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission or Ohio High School Athletic Association physical form filled out and signed by a parent or legal guardian. To schedule an appointment, visit https://bit.ly/49Ofu0V.

Sports and camp physicals are also available at a discounted rate of $25 by appointment at MSMI along with select Marshall Family Medicine locations. Walk-ins are welcome at MSMI, Monday through Friday, 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. and the family medicine office located in the Marshall University Medical Center, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Please bring all documentation to the appointments, including camp forms and proof of insurance. For students who do not see a Marshall Health provider for primary care, please also bring their immunization records.

For more information, contact the Marshall Sports Medicine Institute at 304.691.1880 or Marshall Family Medicine at 304.691.1100.