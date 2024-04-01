WVDOH highway worker recovering after being hit by car in work zone

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) worker was treated and released from the hospital after being hit by a car while patching potholes on Interstate 79 in Braxton County on Friday, March 29, 2024.



“There would be far fewer accidents if drivers would pay attention and obey the law in work zones,” said West Virginia Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E. “This incident could have been far, far worse.”



The WVDOH District 7 worker was patching potholes on I-79 when a driver ran through the work zone, drove through the pothole that was being patched and struck the worker on the arm. The worker was taken to a local hospital and treated for bruises.



Five people were killed in work zone crashes on West Virginia highways in 2023.



“Work zone safety is about keeping every worker, every driver, and every passenger safe in every work zone,” said Randy Damron, Work Zone Safety spokesperson for WVDOH. “We each play a role in getting everyone home safe at the end of the day.



“It’s easy to get in a hurry or become distracted,” said Damron. “But we need every driver to work with us and remain alert each time they get behind the wheel.”