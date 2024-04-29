WV Bioscience Summit to highlight Medtech, Biotech Development in Huntington on May 29

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – With the goal of highlighting the entrepreneurs, researchers, companies, and institutions that are making a positive difference in West Virginia’s life science community, the West Virginia Bioscience Association will host the 12th Annual West Virginia Bioscience Summit on Wednesday, May 29 in Huntington. The event will take place at Marshall University Foundation Hall.

Those interested in attending may register by clicking here.

Bryan Brown, executive director of the West Virginia Bioscience Association, said, “This year’s event will showcase West Virginia’s growing medical technology and medical device businesses, as well as those working in the biotechnology sector. Additionally, we’ll feature university research activities, funding opportunities, and entrepreneurial assistance available to those working in these industries.”

“Entrepreneurs and researchers in any technology or life science field will benefit from the programming offered at this year’s conference,” said Brown. “Economic developers, investors, policy makers and technical assistance providers will benefit as well.”

State and regional leaders – from the life sciences, academia, and government – will inform, educate, and inspire attendees on a variety of topics. Presentations will feature:

Marshall University President Brad Smith providing opening remarks;

Intermed Labs CEO Tom McClellan highlighting the company’s role in commercializing medtech opportunities and the organization’s partnership with Marshall University;

Local medtech companies, to include representatives from Alcon, Ortho-Hub and others discussing their products/operations and the assistance they’ve received through the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center;

GATC Health COO Tyrone Lam showcasing the company’s partnership with the State of West Virginia using their transformative AI platform to accelerate drug discovery;

WV School of Osteopathic Medicine President James W. Nemitz and WVSOM representatives discussing the school’s planned $35 million research expansion and ongoing work in clinical, community based participatory, and public health research;

Representatives from Marshall, WVU and the WV SBDC highlighting entrepreneur assistance programs to help grow SBIR/STTR awards and company commercialization; and much more!

Event sponsorship is being provided by: Marshall University, VWR Avantor, Viatris, BIO, PhRMA, HADCO, GATC Health, Addison Strategies Group, WV Jobs Investment Trust and TechConnect West Virginia.

For additional information, contact Bryan Brown at (304) 546-5500.