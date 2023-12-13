WVDOH finalizing plans for permanent repair to Jennings Randolph Bridge in Chester

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) bridge engineers are finalizing plans for repairs to the Jennings Randolph Bridge in Chester, and will continue to update the public on the progress of the repairs.



The span, which carries US 30 across the Ohio River between Chester, West Virginia, and East Liverpool, Ohio, was closed on Monday, December 11, 2023.



A safety inspection by a team from Modjeski and Masters discovered some cracking in the welds that was not visible to the naked eye but that could cause future safety concerns if left unaddressed.



“Our aggressive bridge inspection program caught the issue before it could turn into a larger problem,” WVDOH State Bridge Engineer Tracy Brown, P.E., said. “It allows us to be proactive instead of reactive and make sure this bridge and all our bridges are safe and useful for years to come.”

West Virginia has one of the most aggressive bridge inspection programs in the country, often going beyond federal bridge inspection requirements to keep the closest possible eye on the state’s more than 7,000 bridges.



The closest major bridge over the Ohio River is in Weirton. While repairs are being made, Ohio traffic is being detoured on Ohio Route 7 South to Steubenville, to US 22 East toward Interstate 376 North and back to US 30.



West Virginia traffic can WV 2 South to Weirton.