WVDNR Urges Residents to Remove Bear Attractants and Prevent Conflicts This Spring

Residents can help prevent human-bear conflicts by cleaning up their property

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) is urging residents around the state to secure trash, remove bird feeders and eliminate other potential food sources that may attract black bears to their property this spring.



While intentionally feeding a black bear is illegal in West Virginia, many residents unintentionally attract bears by leaving out unsecured garbage, pet food, bird seed or food scraps. These easy meals can lead to serious problems for people, their property and the well-being of West Virginia’s state animal. Bears that become food-conditioned become habituated to humans and often have to be humanely killed to protect public safety



“As we enter peak bear activity season, we’re asking everyone to help keep our state animal wild by cleaning up their property and removing food and trash that attracts bears,” said WVDNR Director Brett McMillion. “By being aware of bear activity and taking these precautions, we can reduce human-bear conflicts, protect property and help ensure a future for healthy, wild black bear populations across West Virginia.”



Black bear activity increases and peaks in May and June, but the WVDNR starts receiving reports of human-bear conflicts as early as April when natural food sources such as berries and other high-energy fruits are scarce.



To help prevent conflicts, the WVDNR encourages residents to follow BearWise principles:

Never feed or approach bears Secure food, garbage and recycling Remove bird feeders when bears are active Never leave pet food outdoors Clean and store grills Alert neighbors to bear activity

By taking a few simple steps now, West Virginians can help protect their communities and ensure that black bears remain wild and wary of humans.

To learn more about black bears and how to prevent conflicts, visit wvdnr.gov.