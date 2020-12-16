WVDNR to stock 30,000 additional trout for holidays

Release from the office of the Governor:



CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that, at his request, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will stock 30,000 trout over the next week in streams around the state so anglers and their families can enjoy fishing opportunities during the holiday season.



“As a lifelong fisherman myself, I’m very proud of all we’re doing to bring this incredible pastime to more and more West Virginians of all ages,” Gov. Justice said. “I’ve probably been in just about every stream in this state, and I can tell you there’s almost nothing more peaceful and enjoyable than a day spent fishing in Almost Heaven West Virginia. This holiday trout stocking is a wonderful opportunity for our families to make some new memories during this special time of year. I urge everyone who loves the outdoors to get out and catch some great fish.”



This special stocking includes over 15,000 pounds of trout at 15 streams across the state. WVDNR Director Stephen McDaniel said the special stockings follow a great production year that resulted in an abundance of trout at the state’s hatcheries.



“Stocking these fish is not only a gift to anglers in West Virginia, but it will give us more space at our hatcheries to raise even bigger fish for the spring 2021 stocking season,” Dir. McDaniel said. “I would like to give my heartfelt thanks to our hatchery staff for giving up holiday time off to make this special stocking possible. I’d also like to thank Gov. Justice for his continued support of our stocking program and for all the improvements he’s pushed through over the last few years. He has been a true champion for fishing in West Virginia.”