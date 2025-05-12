WVDNR Relocates Main Office to State Capitol Complex

Move enhances public service and strengthens collaboration with state leaders

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) has announced that it has relocated its main office to the West Virginia State Capitol Complex in Charleston.



“This relocation strengthens our ability to serve the people of West Virginia and support our natural resources,” said WVDNR Director Brett McMillion. “Being in close proximity to the Capitol will improve collaboration with legislators and the Governor’s Office as we continue to invest in outdoor recreation and conservation efforts across the state.”



The agency’s new office is located at 112 California Avenue in Charleston. The WVDNR’s main office was previously located in South Charleston. Locations for the agency’s district offices and operations center remain unchanged and continue to serve the public at the following locations:

District 1: Farmington

District 2: Romney

District 3: French Creek

District 4: Beckley

District 5: Alum Creek

District 6: Parkersburg

Operations Center: Elkins

For contact information for WVDNR offices around the state, visit WVdnr.gov/contact.