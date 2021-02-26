WVDNR announces closure of Andrew Rowan Farm Wildlife Management Area

Release from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources:

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.VA. — The lease agreement between the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) and the West Virginia Department of Agriculture for the Andrew Rowan Farm Wildlife Management Area in Monroe County has been cancelled, closing the area for public use.

Hunters and outdoor enthusiasts who used the WMA are encouraged to visit the new Daniels Ridge WMA in Monroe County. This 3,376-acre area is located just west of the former Andrew Rowan Farm WMA, which is now managed by Sweet Springs Resort Park Foundation, Inc. in Gap Mills, W.Va. Moncove Lake WMA is also nearby.

For more information on public lands in Monroe County and the surrounding area, visit the WVDNR Hunting, Trapping and Fishing map at mapwv.gov/huntfish or contact the agency’s District IV Office at 304-256-6947.

