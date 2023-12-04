WVDEP approves 12 applicants for FY2024 CED Recycling Grants

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. –The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has approved $85,950 in grant funding for 12 applicants through its Covered Electronic Devices (CED) program.

Established in 2008 under the WVDEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP), the CED Program requires electronic device manufacturers to register their brands with the state. The fees collected from this program allow counties and municipalities to apply for CED recycling grants to conduct electronic collection events and support ongoing collection programs.

The CED program:

Ensures CED manufactures update their registration status annually

Determines if manufacturers have adopted or implemented a free take-back/recycling program for their products, and

Awards recycling grants to counties and municipalities for recycling and other programs that divert CEDs from entering the waste stream.

A list of the CED brands which have approved take back programs free to consumers can be found within the WV Materials Recycling Directory.

The grant recipients include:

Berkeley County Solid Waste Authority: $9,000.00

To fund local transportation costs in support of the County’s ongoing CED collection program.

Brooke County Solid Waste Authority: $5,950.00

To fund e-cycling contractor services and advertising in support of the County’s ongoing CED collection program.

Cabell County Solid Waste Authority: $3,000.00

To fund e-cycling contractor services and advertising in support of a CED collection event for the county.

Hancock County Solid Waste Authority: $3,000.00

To fund wages and packaging materials in support of the County’s ongoing CED collection program.

Kanawha County Commission: $8,000.00

To fund e-cycling contractor services in support of CED collection events for the county.

Lincoln County Solid Waste Authority: $9,000.00

To fund e-cycling contractor services in support of a CED collection event for the county.

Mingo County Commission: $9,000.00

To fund e-cycling contractor services in support of a CED collection event for the county.

Monongalia County Solid Waste Authority: $8,000.00

To fund e-cycling contractor services in support of a CED collection event for the county.

Pleasants County Solid Waste Authority: $9,000.00

To fund e-cycling contractor services in support of a CED collection event for the county.

Preston County Solid Waste Authority: $9,000.00

To fund e-cycling contractor services in support of a CED collection event for the county.

Randolph County Commission: $9,000.00

To fund e-cycling contractor services in support of a CED collection event for the county.

Roane County Solid Waste Authority: $4,000.00

To fund e-cycling contractor services in support of the County’s ongoing CED collection.

REAP, whose motto is ‘Keeping WV Clean and Green,’ was created in 2005 and strives to clean up West Virginia and rid the state of litter. The program empowers citizens to take ownership of their communities by providing technical, financial, and resource assistance in cleanup and recycling efforts. More information is available on the REAP webpage.