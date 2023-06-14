WV Supreme Court wants art for new learning center

Grant funding available for two pieces of art; Call out for local artists

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia is working

with Charleston Creative Connections to commission two pieces of art for a West

Virginia Judicial Learning Center being developed at the West Virginia Capitol.

This art project is funded through grant funds from the Greater Kanawha Valley

Foundation, so this opportunity is open only to artists in the Kanawha Valley area.

Interested artists must apply by completing the application found HERE.

The artwork will be located in hallways near the Supreme Court of Appeals courtroom.

Each piece must be appropriate for exhibition indoors and approximately 60″ wide x 42″

tall. The artwork must be court-centric and appropriate for all ages.

The primary target audience for the West Virginia Judicial Learning Center is school-aged

children, but the center will be open and available to all visitors to the Capitol. The learning

center will provide an interactive environment to promote education about important legal

concepts, careers within the judicial branch, and a basic introduction into the structure of the

state court system RFQ documents must be submitted by Friday, June 23.

Up to three semi-finalists will be notified July 11 and will be paid $200 each to prepare a design/drawing of their proposed artwork to be created for this project. Designs are due August 21.



The West Virginia Judicial Learning Center Project Committee will recommend two finalists

to the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia for approval. Finalists will be notified

September 18.



Two artists will be awarded a commission of $2,200 to create their proposed artwork. That

amount includes all artist fees, materials and transportation and delivery of the completed

artwork to the learning center by November 8. An on-site contractor will install the artwork

under the guidance of the artist.