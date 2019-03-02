WV Senate President Mitch Carmichael statement on events at Capitol on March 1

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — W.Va. Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, on Friday issued the following statement regarding the March 1 events in and in front of the House of Delegates chamber today:

“The West Virginia Senate is a body that embraces the goodness in all people and celebrates the unique diversity of those who call this great nation of ours home. We must be strong in our resolve to stand up and speak out against fear and hatred when we see it, and we absolutely condemn the kind of behavior that was on display in our own State Capitol. It is hateful and wrong. Above all, it is not representative of the values that the vast majority of West Virginians hold dear. We, as a state, are far better than what we saw today.”

— Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson