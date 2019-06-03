WV Senate passes bill with sweeping education changes

By RYAN QUINN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Senate on Monday passed a new, sweeping education bill that would, among many other things, legalize charter schools, raise public school worker pay, increase public school funding in other areas, ban county superintendents from closing schools in anticipation of strikes and lower the amount of daily instructional time students are currently guaranteed.

The vote was 18-15, with all Democrats present voting no, and Sens. Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur, and Kenny Mann, R-Monroe, joining the Democrats in voting no. Sen. Robert Plymale, D-Wayne, was the only senator absent.

The legislation (Senate Bill 1039), dubbed the Student Success Act, now heads to the House of Delegates, which is set to reconvene on June 17. If the House agrees to the bill, it’ll go to Republican Gov. Jim Justice for his signature or veto.

