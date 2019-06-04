WV Senate GOP OKs nonpublic-school vouchers; Dems don’t suggest changes

By RYAN QUINN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

As Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, presides over the Senate, vote boards show who voted for and against the Senate’s latest attempt to revamp West Virginia’s education system. (Gazette-Mail photo by Ryan Quinn)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Senate passed Monday a taxpayer-funded private education vouchers bill after the Senate Democrats, in the minority, didn’t propose any amendments and joined their Republican colleagues to allow the bill to pass a day early.

The 18-15 final Senate vote on the bill mirrored the one on the separate, sweeping education overhaul bill (Senate Bill 1039, the “Student Success Act”), which the Senate also passed Monday.

All Democrats present voted no, and Sens. Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur, and Kenny Mann, R-Monroe, joined the Democrats. Sen. Robert Plymale, D-Wayne, was the only senator absent.

