WV Secretary of State’s office notes that today is National Voter Registration Day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Do you need to register to vote?

The West Virginia Secretary of State’s office notes that today is National Voter Registration Day.

There are several reasons you might need to visit www.GoVoteWV.com.

Have you moved or changed your name since the last election?

Do you need to update your current voter registration?

Do you want to check your current voter registration to be sure that you know the location of your voting precinct?

GoVoteWV.com is a secure landing page hosted by the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office that includes information you need to know about the upcoming Nov. 8 General Election.