WV Press Political Advisory: W.Va. State Senate announces fundraising events for State Senators Grady, Woodrum and Swope

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association, as a public service to residents and political candidates, will share “Political” advisories outlining public appearances, campaign events and fundraising efforts by candidates for federal, statewide and legislative offices.
Candidates are encouraged to share details with WV Press Executive Director Don Smith at [email protected].
The “Political” advisories will be included in the WV Press daily newsletter – Today’s WVPA News – to and shared on WV Press social media sites. The information will feature details of events but not campaign messages:
The West Virginia State Senate has issued the following list of fundraising events in the month of June:
Who: Senator Amy Grady
When: Tuesday, June 6th from 5:30 – 7:00 PM
Where: The Home of Senator Eric Tarr, Scott Depot, WV
Checks made out to: Grady for Senate District IV
190 Fox Run Drive, Leon, WV 25123
Who: Senator Jack Woodrum
When: Tuesday, June 13th from 5:30 – 7:00 PM
Where: Schoolhouse Hotel Rooftop, Lewisburg, WV
Checks made out to: Jack Woodrum for Senate
PO Box 1496, Hinton, WV 25951
Who: Senator Chander Swope
When: Tuesday, June 20th from 5:30 – 7:00 PM
Where: The Bluefield Inn, Bluefield, WV
Checks made out to: Swope for Senate
702 Three Springs Drive, Bluefield, WV 24701