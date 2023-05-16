WV Press Political Advisory: W.Va. State Senate announces fundraising events for State Senators Grady, Woodrum and Swope

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association, as a public service to residents and political candidates, will share “Political” advisories outlining public appearances, campaign events and fundraising efforts by candidates for federal, statewide and legislative offices.

Candidates are encouraged to share details with WV Press Executive Director Don Smith at [email protected].

The “Political” advisories will be included in the WV Press daily newsletter – Today’s WVPA News – to and shared on WV Press social media sites. The information will feature details of events but not campaign messages:

The West Virginia State Senate has issued the following list of fundraising events in the month of June:

Who: Senator Amy Grady

When: Tuesday, June 6th from 5:30 – 7:00 PM

Where: The Home of Senator Eric Tarr, Scott Depot, WV

Checks made out to: Grady for Senate District IV

190 Fox Run Drive, Leon, WV 25123

Who: Senator Jack Woodrum

When: Tuesday, June 13th from 5:30 – 7:00 PM

Where: Schoolhouse Hotel Rooftop, Lewisburg, WV

Checks made out to: Jack Woodrum for Senate

PO Box 1496, Hinton, WV 25951

Who: Senator Chander Swope

When: Tuesday, June 20th from 5:30 – 7:00 PM

Where: The Bluefield Inn, Bluefield, WV

Checks made out to: Swope for Senate

702 Three Springs Drive, Bluefield, WV 24701