WV Press Capitol Daily: West Virginia legislative, committee schedules for Tuesday, March 30

Tuesday, March 30 – 49th day of the session

Face coverings should be worn in all public areas of the Capitol.

WEST VIRGINIA SENATE:

The Senate will convene at 10 a.m. On the agenda:

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SR 31: Designating March as National Social Work Month

THIRD READING

Eng. SB 307 : Relating generally to in-state tuition rates for certain persons

: Relating generally to in-state tuition rates for certain persons Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 360 : Allowing poll workers to work full and half days

: Allowing poll workers to work full and half days Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 470 : Limiting release of certain personal information maintained by state agencies

: Limiting release of certain personal information maintained by state agencies Eng. SB 486 : Relating to powers and duties of Chief Technology Officer

: Relating to powers and duties of Chief Technology Officer Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 492 : Establishing program for bonding to reclaim abandoned wind and solar generation facilities

: Establishing program for bonding to reclaim abandoned wind and solar generation facilities Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 508 : Relating to public records management and preservation (original similar to HB 2915)

: Relating to public records management and preservation (original similar to HB 2915) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 530 : Establishing causes for revocation, cancellation, or suspension of business registration certificate

: Establishing causes for revocation, cancellation, or suspension of business registration certificate Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 543 : Establishing Chuck Yeager Mountain State Medal of Excellence

: Establishing Chuck Yeager Mountain State Medal of Excellence Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 641 : Allowing counties to use severance tax proceeds for litter cleanup programs

: Allowing counties to use severance tax proceeds for litter cleanup programs Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 655 : Eliminating sunset and legislative audit provisions for certain PSC rules

: Eliminating sunset and legislative audit provisions for certain PSC rules Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 657 : Relating to free expression on state institution of higher education campuses

: Relating to free expression on state institution of higher education campuses Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 668 : Creating Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact

: Creating Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 671 : Appointing Director of Office of Emergency Medical Services

: Appointing Director of Office of Emergency Medical Services Eng. SB 674 : Clarifying that unpaid restitution does not preclude person from obtaining driver’s license

: Clarifying that unpaid restitution does not preclude person from obtaining driver’s license Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 684 : Adding Curator of Division of Arts, Culture, and History as ex officio voting member to Library Commission

: Adding Curator of Division of Arts, Culture, and History as ex officio voting member to Library Commission Eng. SB 714 : Relating to physician assistant practice act

: Relating to physician assistant practice act Eng. SB 715 : Creating Recovery and Hope Act

: Creating Recovery and Hope Act Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2026 : Relating to the modernization of the collection of income taxes by adopting uniform provisions relating to the mobile workforce (original similar to SB 373)

: Relating to the modernization of the collection of income taxes by adopting uniform provisions relating to the mobile workforce (original similar to SB 373) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2260: Relating to procurement of child placing services

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 231 : Relating generally to medical cannabis

: Relating generally to medical cannabis Com. Sub. for SB 302 : Prohibiting gender-based price discrimination

: Prohibiting gender-based price discrimination Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 335 : Relating to WV Invests Grant Program for students at accredited community and technical college

: Relating to WV Invests Grant Program for students at accredited community and technical college SB 424 : Creating fixed income credit for low-income senior citizens

: Creating fixed income credit for low-income senior citizens Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 464 : Requiring composting of organic materials and commercial composting products comply with WV Fertilizer Law

: Requiring composting of organic materials and commercial composting products comply with WV Fertilizer Law Com. Sub. for SB 485 : Relating to use or presentation of firearm during commission of felony

: Relating to use or presentation of firearm during commission of felony Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 542 : Relating generally to public electric utilities and facilities fuel supply for existing coal-fired plants

: Relating generally to public electric utilities and facilities fuel supply for existing coal-fired plants Com. Sub. for SB 550 : Providing counties with authority to impose county sales and use tax of up to one percent under certain circumstances

: Providing counties with authority to impose county sales and use tax of up to one percent under certain circumstances Com. Sub. for SB 613 : Adding classification and base salaries of certain civilian employees of State Police Forensic Laboratory

: Adding classification and base salaries of certain civilian employees of State Police Forensic Laboratory Com. Sub. for SB 622 : Increasing compensation for elected county officials

: Increasing compensation for elected county officials Com. Sub. for SB 635 : Requiring State Fire Commission propose rules for sprinkler protection in basements of certain buildings

: Requiring State Fire Commission propose rules for sprinkler protection in basements of certain buildings Com. Sub. for SB 642 : Requiring legal advertisements by State Auditor be posted to central website

: Requiring legal advertisements by State Auditor be posted to central website SB 661 : Permitting retailers to assume sales or use tax assessed on tangible personal property – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Permitting retailers to assume sales or use tax assessed on tangible personal property – (Com. title amend. pending) Com. Sub. for SB 663 : Providing fee for processing of criminal bonds

: Providing fee for processing of criminal bonds Com. Sub. for SB 677 : Relating generally to miners’ safety, health, and training standards

: Relating generally to miners’ safety, health, and training standards Com. Sub. for SB 695 : Providing procedures for decreasing or increasing corporate limits by annexation

: Providing procedures for decreasing or increasing corporate limits by annexation Com. Sub. for SB 702 : Relating to involuntary hospitalization, competency, and criminal responsibility of persons charged or convicted of certain crimes

: Relating to involuntary hospitalization, competency, and criminal responsibility of persons charged or convicted of certain crimes Com. Sub. for SB 711 : Relating to school aid formula and minimum student enrollment

: Relating to school aid formula and minimum student enrollment SB 717 : Supplemental appropriation from General Revenue to WV Community and Technical College Education, Control Account

: Supplemental appropriation from General Revenue to WV Community and Technical College Education, Control Account SB 718 : Relating generally to Coal Severance Tax Rebate

: Relating generally to Coal Severance Tax Rebate Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SJR 1 : Protection of the Right to Bear Arms Amendment

: Protection of the Right to Bear Arms Amendment Com. Sub. for SJR 7 : Motor Vehicle and Other Personal Property Tax Reduction Amendment

: Motor Vehicle and Other Personal Property Tax Reduction Amendment Com. Sub. for SJR 9 : Disabled Veterans’ Exemption from Ad Valorem Property Taxation Amendment

: Disabled Veterans’ Exemption from Ad Valorem Property Taxation Amendment Com. Sub. for SJR 10 : Limiting the Terms of Members of the House of Delegates and Senate Amendment

: Limiting the Terms of Members of the House of Delegates and Senate Amendment Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2003 : Relating to the authority and obligations of the Governor and Legislature when in declared states of preparedness and emergency – (Com. amends. pending)

: Relating to the authority and obligations of the Governor and Legislature when in declared states of preparedness and emergency – (Com. amends. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2267 : Establishing an optional bus operator in residence program for school districts – (Com. amends. pending)

: Establishing an optional bus operator in residence program for school districts – (Com. amends. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2495 : Relating to the filing of asbestos and silica claims (original similar to SB 512)

: Relating to the filing of asbestos and silica claims (original similar to SB 512) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2499 : Tax reduction for arms and ammo manufacturing – (Com. amends. pending)

: Tax reduction for arms and ammo manufacturing – (Com. amends. pending) Eng. HB 2808 : Remove salt from list and definition of “mineral” for severance tax purposes (original similar to SB 637)

: Remove salt from list and definition of “mineral” for severance tax purposes (original similar to SB 637) Eng. HB 2852 : Relating to distribution of the allowance for increased enrollment – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to distribution of the allowance for increased enrollment – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 3010: To extend the special valuation method for cellular towers to towers owned by persons not subject to regulation by the Board of Public Works

FIRST READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2014: Relating to role of the Legislature in appropriating federal funds – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)

SCHEDULED COMMITTEE MEETINGS

9 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)

Naming Resolutions

Com. Sub. for HB 2765: Allowing for the lease of air space above public roads for the safe operation of unmanned aircraft

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

HCR 15 : Rare Disease Day

: Rare Disease Day HCR 35 : Requesting DHHR to continuously evaluate the child welfare system

: Requesting DHHR to continuously evaluate the child welfare system HB 2028 : Exempting veterinarians from the requirements of controlled substance monitoring

: Exempting veterinarians from the requirements of controlled substance monitoring HB 2877 : Expand direct health care agreements beyond primary care to include more medical care services

: Expand direct health care agreements beyond primary care to include more medical care services HB 3045: Relating to firefighter disability claims

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

HB 2842: Preventing cities from banning utility companies in city limits

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

HB 2791 : Relating to enrollment and costs of homeschooled or private school students at vocational schools

: Relating to enrollment and costs of homeschooled or private school students at vocational schools HB 2906 : Relating to the School Building Authority’s allocation of money

: Relating to the School Building Authority’s allocation of money HB 2529 : Prohibiting West Virginia institutions of higher education from discriminating against graduates of private, nonpublic or home schools by requiring them to submit to alternative testing

: Prohibiting West Virginia institutions of higher education from discriminating against graduates of private, nonpublic or home schools by requiring them to submit to alternative testing HB 2785: Relating to public school enrollment for students from out of state

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

HB 2969 : To clarify the procedures for the sale and operation of a municipally owned toll bridge by a private toll transportation facility

: To clarify the procedures for the sale and operation of a municipally owned toll bridge by a private toll transportation facility HB 2694 : Create the 2nd Amendment Preservation Act

: Create the 2nd Amendment Preservation Act HB 2366 : Requiring agencies who have approved a proposed rule that affects fees or other special revenues to provide to the committee a fiscal note

: Requiring agencies who have approved a proposed rule that affects fees or other special revenues to provide to the committee a fiscal note HB 2957 : Relating to the repeal of outdated code sections

: Relating to the repeal of outdated code sections HB 2958 : Relating to repealing outdated sections of state code

: Relating to repealing outdated sections of state code Originating SCR 1 : Study resolution on legal notices

: Study resolution on legal notices HB 2916 : Creating the Semiquincentennial Commission for the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States of America

: Creating the Semiquincentennial Commission for the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States of America HB 2002 : Relating to Broadband

: Relating to Broadband HB 2763: Creating WV Cyber Incident Reporting

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

HB 2427 : Authorizing the Department of Health and Human Resources to promulgate legislative rules Includes: 64 CSR 11 , DHHR rule relating to behavioral health centers licensure; 64 CSR 12 , DHHR rule relating to hospital licensure; 64 CSR 13 , DHHR rule relating to nursing home licensure; 64 CSR 45 , DHHR rule relating to lead abatement licensing; 64 CSR 48 , DHHR rule relating to emergency medical services; 64 CSR 59 , DHHR rule relating to client rights at state-operated mental health facilities; 64 CSR 60 , DHHR rule relating to delegation of medication administration and health maintenance tasks to approved medication assistive personnel; 64 CSR 115 , DHHR rule relating to diabetes self-management education; 69 CSR 10 , DHHR rule relating to WV clearance for access, registry, and employment screening; 69 CSR 15 , DHHR rule relating to recovery residence certification and accreditation program; 78 CSR 02 , DHHR rule relating to child placing agencies licensure; 78 CSR 03 , DHHR rule relating to minimum licensing requirements for residential child care and treatment facilities for children and transitioning adults and vulnerable and transitioning youth group homes and programs in WV; 78 CSR 27 , DHHR rule relating to procedure to contest substantiation of child abuse or neglect; 65 CSR 29 , Health Care Authority rule relating to exemption from certificate of need

: Authorizing the Department of Health and Human Resources to promulgate legislative rules HB 2025 : Provide liquor, wine, and beer licensees with some new concepts developed during the State of Emergency utilizing new technology to provide greater freedom to operate in a safe and responsible manner

: Provide liquor, wine, and beer licensees with some new concepts developed during the State of Emergency utilizing new technology to provide greater freedom to operate in a safe and responsible manner HB 2932: Protections for Charitable Organizations

WEST VIRGINIA HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House will convene at 11 a.m. On the agenda:

S. C. R. 20 – Supporting and celebrating centennial anniversary of Jones Act

THIRD READING

H. B. 2493 – Providing valuation limitations for coal property taxation and clarifying the penalties for non-filers (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2675 – Relating to the interest rate for condemnation cases and creating conformity with statutory rates (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2741 – Relating to expansion of the alcohol test and lock program to offenders with a drug related offense (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3306 – Relating to virtual instruction (Ellington) (Regular)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 439 – Allowing use or nonuse of safety belt as admissible evidence in civil actions (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2004 – Permit a licensed health care professional from another state to practice in this state through telehealth when registered with the appropriate West Virginia board (J. Pack) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2015 – Requiring rules of local boards of health to be approved by the county commission except in cases of a public health emergency (J. Pack) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2177 – Permitting the issuance of a state issued identification card without a photo on the card under certain conditions (Steele) (Regular)

H. B. 2536 – Relating to expressions of legislative intent regarding equivalent instruction time (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2628 – Relating to the removal of the prohibition on having ATMs in the area where racetrack video lottery machines are located (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2721 – Providing electronic notice of school attendance and satisfactory progress to the Division of Motor Vehicles in lieu of requiring each student to provide a paper notice (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2959 – Relating to the financing of environmental pollution control equipment for coal-fired power plants (Anderson) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3009 – Relating to the publication of county board financial statements (Ellington) (Regular)

H. B. 3079 – Relating to exempting recovery residences from certain standards (J. Pack) (Regular)

H. B. 3131 – Relating to correcting internal code references and citations (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3305 – Relating to required course of study (Ellington) (Regular)

FIRST READING

H. B. 2582 – Relating to creating a third set of conditions for the professional teaching certificate (Ellington) (Regular)

H. B. 2590 – Relating to the West Virginia Employment Law Worker Classification Act (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2620 – Relating to a departmental study of the child protective services and foster care workforce (J. Pack) (Regular)

H. B. 2719 – Relating to the Division of Motor Vehicles use of electronic means and other alternate means to provide notice (Steele) (Regular)

H. B. 3059 – Making contract consummation with state more efficient (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3102 – Requiring Director of transportation to have experience in transportation department (Ellington) (Regular)

SPECIAL CALENDAR

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 275 – Relating generally to WV Appellate Reorganization Act of 2021 (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2266 – Relating to expanding certain insurance coverages for pregnant women (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2581 – Providing for the valuation of natural resources property and an alternate method of appeal of proposed valuation of natural resources property (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2667 – To create a cost saving program for state buildings regarding energy efficiency (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2720 – Creating a Merit-Based Personnel System within DOT (Steele) (Regular)

H. B. 2768 – Supplementing, amending and increasing an existing item of appropriation from the State Road Fund, to the Department of Transportation, Division of Highways (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2769 – Supplementing, amending and increasing items of existing appropriation from the State Road Fund to the Department of Transportation, Division of Motor Vehicles (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2790 – Supplementing, amending, decreasing, and increasing items of existing appropriation to Division of Highways (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2915 – Relating to public records management and preservation (Householder) (July 1, 2021)

H. B. 3082 – Stabilizing funding sources for the DEP Division of Air Quality (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3106 – To change the hearing requirement for misdemeanors to 10 days (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3298 – Making a supplemental appropriation to Dept. of Commerce, Dept. of Education, Senior Services and Civil Contingent Fund (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3304 – Authorizing the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation to establisha Reentry and Transitional Housing Program (Capito) (Regular)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for H. J. R. 3 – Property Tax Modernization Amendment

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2017 – Rewriting the Criminal Code (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2095 – Providing increased protections for the welfare of domestic animals (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2224 – Relating to complaints against public agencies to obtain records through the Freedom of Information Act (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2370 – Provide that Public Service Districts cannot charge sewer rates for filling a swimming pool (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2488 – Relating to an occupational limited license (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2592 – Require Counties and Municipalities to hold all local elections during statewide elections (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2730 – Relating to persons filing federal bankruptcy petition to exempt certain property of the estate (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2751 – Modernize the process for dissolution of municipal corporations in this State (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2876 – Modify the five-year waiting period and 100-person minimum for an association health plan, and to allow new flexibility granted under federal rules (J. Pack) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2884 – To make changes to the FOIA law to protect public utility customer databases from disclosure, with exceptions (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2908 – Relating to disclosure of information by online marketplaces to inform consumers (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2918 – Relating to Family Drug Treatment Court (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2927 – Adding Caregiving expenses to campaign finance expense (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2997 – Adding a defense to the civil penalty imposed for a result of delivery of fuel to a state other than the destination state printed on the shipping document for fuel (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3030 – Relating to gross weight limitations and road restrictions in Greenbrier and Pocahontas Counties (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3036 – Sunsetting the Board of Sanitarians (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3072 – Sunset the Board of Forestry (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3074 – Relating to information on organ and tissue donations (Ellington) (Regular)

H. B. 3089 – Make utility workers essential employees during a state of emergency (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3286 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Division of Human Services – Child Care and Development (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3287 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Homeland Security (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3288 – Supplementing and amending appropriations by decreasing and increasing existing items of appropriation in the DHHR (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3289 – Supplementary appropriation to the Department of Commerce, Geological and Economic Survey (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3291 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Homeland Security, Division of Administrative Services (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3292 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3295 – Making a supplemental appropriation to Division of Human Services and Division of Health Central Office (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3297 – Making a supplemental appropriation to the Department of Veterans’ Assistance – Veterans Home (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3307 – Social Media Integrity and Anti-Corruption in Elections Act (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3308 – Relating to increasing number of limited video lottery terminals (Householder) (Regular)

H. B. 3309 – Creating and funding a Video Lottery Terminals Modernization Fund (Householder) (Regular)

H. B. 3310 – Relating to the jurisdiction of the Public Service Commission (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3311 – Relating to the cost of medical records (J. Pack) (Regular)

H. B. 3312 – Establishing a memorial to child labor and child workers who died in the course of employment in this state (Steele) (Regular)

SCHEDULED COMMITTEE MEETINGS

Committee on Health and Human Resources – 9 a.m. – Room 215 E

— SB 509 – Removing requirement that determination of medical stability be found prior to admission to mental health facility (2nd REF JUD)

— SB 437 – Extending contingent increase of tax rate on certain eligible acute care hospitals

— SB 644 – Exempting certain persons pursuing degree in speech pathology and audiology from license requirements

— SB 551 – Revising forms of living will, medical power of attorney, and combined medical power of attorney and living will

— SCR 53 – Encouraging certain facilities improve palliative care programs

Committee on the Judiciary – 10 a.m. – Room 418 M

— SB78 – Relating to rehabilitative spousal support

— SB359 – Informing landowners when fencing that may contain livestock is damaged due to accident

— SB377 – Relating to extension for boil water advisories by water utility or public service district

— SB514 – Providing criteria for Natural Resource Commission appointment and compensation

— SB518 – Relating to grounds for administrative dissolution of certain companies, corporations, and partnerships

— SB566 – Relating to interpretations of school laws

Committee on Rules – 10:45 a.m. – Room 434 M

Committee on Government Organization – 2 p.m. – Room 215 E

— Consideration of SB 248, Requiring DHHR collaborate with Workforce Development Board and WV DOP for purposes of job placement.

— Consideration of SB 343, Authorizing the DMV to process online driver’s license or identification card change of address.

— Consideration of SB 466, Relating generally to appraisal management companies.

— Consideration of SB 577, Exempting certain fire departments from licensure requirement for providing rapid response services.

—. Consideration of SB 479, Relating to WV veterans service decoration and WV Service Cross.