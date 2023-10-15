WV Press 2023 Hall of Fame Class summed up with ‘A family loved, a community and state served, a life well lived’

WV Press News Sharing

WHEELING, W.Va. — Ogden Newspapers Editorial Director John McCabe summed up the six members of the West Virginia Press Association 2023 Hall of Fame class by sharing a quote from the late Ogden Nutting: ‘A family loved, a community and state served, a life well lived.’

Speaking at Saturday’s WVPA Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Oglebay Park, McCabe explained that Nutting made the statement about the late Mike Myer, longtime editor of the Wheeling News-Register and The Intelligencer; however, McCabe, who inducted Myer, said after hearing the six induction presentations, he felt the sentiment applied to all members of the 2023 class and to Nutting, who was a member of the WVPA Hall of Fame Committee at the time of his death in August and was recognized Saturday for his efforts on behalf of the WVPA and the newspaper industry.

Addressing the capacity crowd in the Fort Henry Room at Oglebay Park Lodge, WVPA Executive Director Betsy Miles announced the six members inducted into the Hall of Fame, which is housed at the Reed College of Media at WVU. The inductees include:

J Michael ‘Mike’ Myer, 1951-2021, The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register, inducted by McCabe.

Mary Helen Hedges, 1921-2007, Roane County Reporter and Spencer Newspapers, inducted by David Hedges, her son and publisher of the Spencer Newspapers.

William Harper, 1808-1887, Morgantown Post, inducted by Don Smith, member of the WVPA Hall of Fame Committee.

Don Marsh, 1927-1999, The Charleston Gazette, inducted by Smith and Dr. Clay Marsh, the inductee’s son.

Joe Mills, 1939-1990, Wirt County Journal, inducted by Jim McGoldrick, WVPA board member and publisher of the Wirt County Journal and owner of West Central Publishing.

Samuel ‘Craig’ Shaw, 1874-1957, Moundsville Daily Echo, inducted by Smith.

Prior to the inductions on Saturday, Smith recognized Ogden Nutting, reading a tribute to the newspaper stalwart and sharing stories of Nutting’s work with reporters and talking of his efforts to develop community newspapers in West Virginia.

—

—

—

—

On Friday evening, as part of WVPA Hall of Fame Celebration, the newspaper industry recognized it current employees with its inaugural class of “Rising Stars” and “MVPs.”

Miles and Jim Spanner, WVPA board member and publisher of the Parkersburg News and Sentinel, announced the honorees.

Rising Stars Class of 2023

Outstanding employees with five years of experience or less at their company

Samantha Cochran — Tyler Star News

— Tyler Star News Nick Henthorn , Sports Editor – The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

, Sports Editor – The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register Jennifer Lloyd , Production Specialist — Braxton Newspapers

, Production Specialist — Braxton Newspapers Rebecca Stalnaker , Editor—West Virginia Daily News

, Editor—West Virginia Daily News Charles Young, Reporter— WV News and The Clarksburg Exponent Telegram

MVPs Class of 2023

Outstanding employees with more than five years of experience at their company

Janet M. Six, Office Manager — Braxton Newspapers

Office Manager — Braxton Newspapers Brian Clutter, Operations Director —The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

Operations Director —The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register Sonia Swisher, Promotions and Events — WV News and The Clarksburg Exponent Telegram

Promotions and Events — WV News and The Clarksburg Exponent Telegram Susan Smith-Linton, General Manager — West Virginia Daily News Vance Ash, Tyler Star News

General Manager — West Virginia Daily News Tyler Star News Christina Myer, Editor —The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Editor —The Parkersburg News and Sentinel Jody Crouse, Managing Editor — Morgan Messenger

Managing Editor — Morgan Messenger Andrew Hedges, Production Manager — Spencer Newspapers

Miles said all donations in honor of the inductees and any profit raised from the celebration will be used by the West Virginia Press Association Foundation to fund paid internships and college scholarships for students interested in the newspaper industry. More information is available by contacting Miles at 304-342-1011 or [email protected].

West Virginia Press Association Board Member Jim Spanner, publisher of the Parkersburg News and Sentinel, left, and WVPA Executive Director Betsy Miles, right, introduce industry ‘Rising Stars’ Nick Henthorn of The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register and Samantha Cochran of Tyler Star News during Friday’s WVPA Hall of Fame reception. WVPA photo.