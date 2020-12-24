WV Oil Marketer & Grocers Association campaign raises $100,067 for children in need of assistance

Release from West Virginia Oil Marketers & Grocers Association:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Oil Marketers & Grocers Association (OMEGA) raised a record $100,067 in 2020 to help children across the state dealing with crisis in the family.

“While this year has been challenging for everyone, it has been especially difficult for children in need of adoption and families in crisis,” said Traci Nelson, President of OMEGA. “We are very thankful that our convenience store and independent grocery members were able to raise a record amount to assist the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia in helping our most vulnerable populations.”

Attending the check presentation are, from left, Greg Darby, chief executive officer, Little General Stores; Mary White, chief operating officer, Children’s Home Society of WV; Traci Nelson, president, OMEGA; Jim Oppe, president, TWJ, Inc.; and, Marilyn Pierce, Children’s Home Society of WV.

The West Virginia Oil Marketers & Grocers Association held the Jan Vineyard Charity Golf Outing in September to raise funds. Jan Vineyard, the longtime director of OMEGA, was an advocate for causes supporting West Virginia’s children.

Mary White, Chief Operating Officer of the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia, said, “The pandemic has only intensified the problems facing families in crisis and thousands of West Virginia children are in need of adoption. We are very appreciative of OMEGA for supporting this effort, the proceeds of which will go directly to improving the lives of state children and families.”

White said funds will be used for the organization’s assistance programs, which include; emergency child shelters, foster care, adoption support, mentoring, early intervention and numerous other family support programs.

More than $2.8 million has been raised by OMEGA since 2003 for this and other efforts to help West Virginia children.

For additional information, contact Traci Nelson at (304) 343-5500.

About the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia:

The Children’s Home Society of West Virginia is a private, non-profit child welfare organization founded in 1896. Comprehensive child welfare, behavioral health, social casework, and advocacy services are provided to over 10,000 children each year from thirteen primary locations throughout the state. Some of their current programs are adoption, foster care, in-home and in-community services for children and families, emergency shelter care, respite, mediation, parent education training, prenatal and early childhood services, volunteer and mentoring, youth services, visitation and reunification, school based social work, day care and comprehensive assessment services.

About the West Virginia Oil Marketers & Grocers Association:

The West Virginia Oil Marketers & Grocers Association (OMEGA) was organized to promote and improve the business interests of those engaged in the petroleum marketing, retail grocery and convenience store industries within the State of West Virginia. Most OMEGA members are home grown West Virginia businesses. The nearly 300 member companies employ over 2.5 percent of the State’s population – more than 50,000 residents. Employees of member companies blend the fuels, deliver the gasoline, stock the shelves and work the counters – all of which brings comfort and convenience to your life.