WV Natural Resources Commission to meet Aug. 6 in Flatwoods

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Natural Resources Commission will meet on Aug. 6 at 1 p.m. at the Flatwoods Conference Center at the Days Inn and Suites in Sutton.



The meeting is open to the public and those who attend in person will have an opportunity to make comments. The meeting agenda is posted below.



Call to Order – 1 p.m.

– Introductions

– Review, correct and approve the minutes of the April 23, 2023, meeting of the Natural Resources Commission

– Public comments

– Presentation regarding the history of the establishment of the minimum age for youth season and the process and possible implications of change to the minimum age requirement for youth hunting seasons

– Review and approve by vote the 2024-2025 Small Game and Furbearer Hunting and Trapping Regulations

– Review and approve by vote the 2024 Fishing Regulations

– Review and approve by vote the removal of the catch and release section on the Bluestone River at Pipestem State Park.

– Discussion of Fourth Quarter Agenda and Meeting

Commissioner Items

– Topics, Date and Location

– Adjourn