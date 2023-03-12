WV Legislature completes 332 bills during 2023 session; Governor has up to 15 days to consider legislation

SB 4 Creating Adopt-A-Trail volunteer programs for public land under DNR jurisdiction Approved by Governor 2/17/2023 – House Journal Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 8, 2023)

SB 10 Campus Self-Defense Act Approved by Governor 3/1/2023 – House Journal Effective from passage – (February 21, 2023)

SB 47 Creating Charter Schools Stimulus Fund House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 51 Requiring impact statement in certain instances of school closing or consolidation To Governor 3/10/2023 Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 83 Authorizing tactical medical professionals to carry firearms Approved by Governor 2/9/2023 – House Journal Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 3, 2023)

SB 89 Requiring hospitals to staff qualified personnel to perform sexual assault forensic exams Approved by Governor 3/1/2023 – House Journal Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 22, 2023)

SB 99 Relating to meetings among county boards of education House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 121 Creating Student Journalist Press Freedom Protection Act Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 128 Clarifying authority of Governor and Legislature to proclaim and declare state of emergency and preparedness Became law without Governor’s signature- House Journal Effective from passage – (February 23, 2023)

SB 131 Allowing municipal fire marshals to receive service weapon upon retirement To Governor 3/8/2023 Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 132 Clarifying criminal offense of harassment Approved by Governor 2/6/2023 – House Journal Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 2, 2023)

SB 136 Requiring persons convicted of certain offenses to undergo psychological or psychiatric testing and have treatment plan to be eligible for probation Approved by Governor 3/11/2023 Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 31, 2023)

SB 142 Modifying procedures to settle estates of decedents To Governor 3/9/2023 – House Journal Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 143 Relating to Adopt-A-Stream Program Approved by Governor 2/6/2023 – House Journal Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (April 30, 2023)

SB 146 Modifying regulations of peer-to-peer car sharing program Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 149 Exempting certain organizations from property taxation House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 151 Levying tax on pass-through entity’s income Effective ninety days from passage Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 161 Authorizing DNR to manage and dispose of property Approved by Governor 1/24/2023 – House Journal Effective from passage – (January 20, 2023)

SB 162 Authorizing director of DNR to lease state-owned pore spaces in certain areas for carbon sequestration Approved by Governor 1/24/2023 – Senate Journal Effective from passage – (January 20, 2023)

SB 187 Making it felony offense for school employee or volunteer to engage in sexual contact with students Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 188 Grid Stabilization and Security Act of 2023 To Governor 3/8/2023 Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 191 Relating to liability for payment of court costs as condition of pretrial diversion agreement House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 200 Allowing leashed dogs to track wounded elk, turkey, and wild boar when hunting Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 205 Relating to registration plates To Governor 3/10/2023 Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 207 Relating to state allocation of funding to regional councils Approved by Governor 2/9/2023 – House Journal Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 2, 2023)

SB 208 Relating to criminal justice training for all law-enforcement and correction officers regarding individuals with autism spectrum disorders Approved by Governor 3/11/2023 Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 31, 2023)

SB 220 Industrial Hemp Development Act Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 231 Transferring administration of WV Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Matching Funds Program to Department of Economic Development Approved by Governor 2/6/2023 – House Journal Effective from passage – (January 27, 2023)

SB 232 Creating study group to make recommendations regarding diversion of persons with disabilities from criminal justice system Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 237 Relating to Public Employees Retirement System and State Teachers Retirement System To Governor 3/9/2023 – House Journal Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 239 Requiring Commissioner of Bureau for Behavioral Health to engage certain providers and leaders to study homeless demographic Approved by Governor 2/24/2023 – Senate Journal Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 16, 2023)

SB 240 Requiring state board of examination or registration proceedings to be open to public inspection Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 241 Patient Brokering Act Approved by Governor 2/17/2023 – Senate Journal Effective from passage – (February 9, 2023)

SB 244 Making rosters of individuals who obtain professional, occupational, and trade licenses, registrations, and certificates available to public House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 246 Revising membership of Broadband Enhancement Council To Governor 3/8/2023 Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 247 Making administrative appeals and judicial review of board action subject to provisions of Administrative Procedures Act House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 258 Eliminating ceiling on fair market value of consumer goods and permitting dealer to require security deposit House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 267 Updating law regarding prior authorizations To Governor 3/10/2023 Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 268 Relating to PEIA To Governor 3/7/2023 – House Journal Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 270 Adding exemption to permit requirement for cremation Approved by Governor 3/11/2023 Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 31, 2023)

SB 271 Modifying approval process requirements for First Responders Honor Board House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 273 Relating to allocation of child protective workers in counties based upon population of county Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 275 Adding State Fire Marshals to statute included with law enforcement and first responders that receive information on school safety requirements Approved by Governor 2/24/2023 – Senate Journal Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 18, 2023)

SB 276 Awarding service weapon of retiring State Fire Marshal Approved by Governor 3/11/2023 Effective from passage – (March 2, 2023)

SB 294 Clarifying amount of deputy sheriff annual salary increase House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 298 Relating to non-federally declared emergencies and non-states of emergency House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 300 Relating to law-enforcement training and certification Approved by Governor 3/11/2023 Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 31, 2023)

SB 302 Relating to Law Enforcement Safety Act House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 335 Authorizing Department of Homeland Security to promulgate legislative rules To Governor 3/9/2023 – House Journal Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 345 Authorizing Department of Revenue to promulgate legislative rules Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 356 Authorizing DOT to promulgate legislative rules House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 361 Authorizing miscellaneous boards and agencies to promulgate legislative rules Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 409 Authorizing Department of Commerce to promulgate legislative rules House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 422 Requiring public schools to publish curriculum online at beginning of each new school year Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 423 Increasing salary for certain state employees To Governor 3/7/2023 – House Journal Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 430 Relating to State Treasurer’s authority to contract with financial institutions for banking goods and services To Governor 3/8/2023 Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 439 Establishing design-build program for DEP To Governor 3/9/2023 – House Journal Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 443 Directing payment of estate administration fee to State Auditor House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 444 Transferring moneys in WV Future Fund to General Revenue Fund House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 446 Removing methanol and methanol fuel from definition of special fuel Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 449 Updating terms for Natural Resources Police Officers Retirement System and retirement systems for charter schools To Governor 3/9/2023 – House Journal Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 450 Defining medical examination for disability purposes in retirement plans administered by Consolidated Public Retirement Board To Governor 3/9/2023 – House Journal Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 451 Relating to Teachers Retirement System and Teachers’ Defined Contribution Retirement System Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 452 Relating to Emergency Medical Services Retirement System House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 453 Ensuring retirement contributions and delinquency charges of charter school employees be paid upon school closure or by successor To Governor 3/9/2023 – House Journal Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 455 Modifying certain used car restrictions To Governor 3/9/2023 – House Journal Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 457 Removing certain activities Alcohol Beverage Control Commission licensee is prohibited to permit on private club premises Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 458 Setting rate of interest on delinquent retirement contribution submissions To Governor 3/9/2023 – House Journal Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 461 Relating to WV public employees grievance procedure Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 463 Increasing validity of CDL instruction permit To Governor 3/10/2023 Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 465 Increasing limit on moneys placed in county’s rainy day fund House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 468 Continuing Cabwaylingo State Forest Trail System Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 469 Providing funding for CPR instruction to high school students House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 475 Modifying examinations for disability pensions To Governor 3/9/2023 – House Journal Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 476 Exempting managed care contracts from purchasing requirements To Governor 3/10/2023 Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 478 Relating to Jumpstart Savings Program Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 481 Extending sunset provision of Upper Kanawha Valley Resiliency and Revitalization Program Approved by Governor 3/11/2023 Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 31, 2023)

SB 487 Extending additional modification reducing federal adjusted gross income House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 488 Aligning state and federal accreditation rules Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 490 Patrol Officer Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act To Governor 3/8/2023 Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 495 Providing correctional institutions and juvenile facilities video and audio records be confidential Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 508 Clarifying reporting and disclosure requirements for grassroots lobbying expenditures House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 510 Supplementing and amending appropriations to BOE, Department of Education To Governor 3/8/2023 Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 516 Relating to requirements for disclosure of donor contributions House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 522 Allocating percentage of county excise taxes for funding improvements to election administration Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 523 Clarifying purpose and use of Economic Development Project Fund House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 526 Including Alzheimer’s disease in existing public health programs To Governor 3/8/2023 Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 527 Allowing family members of military personnel access to discharge records House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 529 Allowing businesses to register as limited liability limited partnerships To Governor 3/9/2023 – House Journal Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 533 Relating to limitations on motor vehicle used by nonprofit cooperative recycling associations Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 534 Relating to nonintoxicating beer, nonintoxicating craft beer, cider, wine, and liquor license requirements Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 543 Authorizing rule-making changes to terms, procedures and reporting duties in higher education Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 544 Increasing power purchase agreement cap Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 546 Adding and removing certain compounds from controlled substance list House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 548 Clarifying what parties can redeem delinquent property and limiting those entitled to bid Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 552 Relating to abortion Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 553 Allowing for evaluation of prequalified bidders to be based on best value Approved by Governor 3/11/2023 Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (June 1, 2023)

SB 558 Prohibiting law-enforcement agencies from posting booking photographs of certain criminal defendants on social media Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 561 Relating to administration of WV Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund Act Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 568 Relating to Dangerousness Assessment Advisory Board House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 573 Relating to child support guidelines and Support Enforcement Commission Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 577 Reducing copay cap on insulin and devices and permitting purchase of testing equipment without prescription Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 579 Providing payment to vendors who provided services to state House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 591 Allowing counties and municipalities to jointly undertake development projects Approved by Governor 3/8/2023 – House Journal Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (June 2, 2023)

SB 594 Specifying fairness in cost sharing calculations for certain high deductible health plans To Governor 3/8/2023 Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 597 Allowing Workforce WV to hire classified service exempt employees House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 605 Requiring state medical examiner to enter into contracts with procurement organization To Governor 3/9/2023 – House Journal Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 608 Correcting list of items which are considered deadly weapons Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 609 Obtaining approval for decommissioning or deconstructing of existing power plant Approved by Governor 3/7/2023 – House Journal Effective from passage – (March 6, 2023)

SB 613 Relating generally to certificates of need Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 617 Relating to Intellectual and Development Disabilities Waiver Program Workforce Study Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 625 Requiring certain transcripts to be accepted as record of student’s performance for placement in micro school programs Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 631 Updating administration, funding, and requirements for federal elections held in WV House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 633 Requiring prompt appearances for persons detained on capiases Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 647 Relating to substantiation of abuse and neglect allegations Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 649 Authorizing Berkeley County Council to change its name to Berkeley County Commission House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 661 Clarifying preferential recall rights for employees sustaining compensable injury Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 667 Requiring periodic performance audits of WV Secondary School Activities Commission Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 674 Providing statutory recognition and appointment of board members for WV First Foundation House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 677 Clarifying role and responsibilities of State Resiliency Officer Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 678 Adding appropriations to DHHR, Division of Human Services House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 679 Requiring Office of Inspector General to promulgate rules concerning location of forensic group homes Approved by Governor 3/9/2023 Effective from passage – (March 6, 2023)

SB 688 Allowing BOE to hire retired teachers to assist with tutoring House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 730 Expanding authority of Legislative Oversight Commission on Health and Human Resources Accountability House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 733 Relating to wildlife licenses and stamps Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 734 Requiring adoption of cloud computing services by state agencies House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 735 Clarifying department responsible for administration of certain programs Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 737 Emergency Medical Services Act Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

SB 740 Relating to compensation and expense reimbursement for members of Legislature Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2002 Relating to providing support for families House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2004 Prevent the use of payment card processing systems for surveillance of Second Amendment activity and discriminatory conduct House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2005 Establishing the dual enrollment pilot program to be administered by the Higher Education Policy Commission and the Council for Community and Technical College Education in conjunction with the State Board of Education. Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2006 Relating to reorganizing the Department of Health and Human Resources Approved by Governor 3/4/2023 Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 23, 2023)

HB 2007 Prohibiting certain medical practices Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2008 Requiring local entities to enforce immigration laws Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2016 Relating to confidential childcare records House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2018 Permitting the managed care case coordinator to attend the multidisciplinary team meeting Approved by Governor 2/13/2023 – House Journal Effective from passage – (February 1, 2023)

HB 2024 Budget Bill, making appropriations of public money out of the treasury in accordance with section fifty-one, article six of the Constitution House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2026 Authorizing municipalities with police or firefighter employees in PERS to elect to become participating employer in Municipal Police Officer and Firefighter Retirement System for a limited time Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2029 Repealing the creation of an all-payer claims database Approved by Governor 2/13/2023 Effective from passage – (February 1, 2023)

HB 2062 Establish rules and regulations for e-bikes in West Virginia that more closely comport to federal law Approved by Governor 3/8/2023 – House Journal Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 28, 2023)

HB 2218 Distracted Driving Act House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2221 Relating to bankruptcy House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2283 Relating to authorized expenditures of revenues from certain state funds for fire departments House received Senate message Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2309 To require the Division of Forestry to create an online renewal process no later than July 1, 2023 To Governor 3/9/2023 – Senate Journal Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2310 Provide the Division of Motor Vehicles authority to develop an “Antique Fleet” program so that multiple antique motor vehicles may utilize a single registration plate. House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2346 Declaring a shortage of qualified bus operators and allowing retired bus operators to accept employment Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2380 Relating to School Building Authority House received Senate message Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2412 Declaring November 14 every year, a special Memorial Day in remembrance of the Marshall University airplane crash Approved by Governor 2/22/2023 – House Journal Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 16, 2023)

HB 2436 Relating to the implementation of an acuity-based patient classification system House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2506 Creating a title clearinghouse for non-resident businesses Approved by Governor 2/13/2023 Effective from passage – (February 1, 2023)

HB 2509 Creating the Uniform Premarital Agreement Act House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2515 Require agencies to develop and maintain an inventory of available services for single parents wanting to obtain degrees, secure training or reenter the workforce House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2526 Relating to reducing the personal income tax Approved by Governor 3/7/2023 – House Journal Effective from passage – (March 4, 2023)

HB 2530 Relating to the extension of the expiration of temporary registration plates from sixty days to ninety days Approved by Governor 2/15/2023 Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 7, 2023)

HB 2533 Relating to a permanent windshield placard to be valid for the duration of the applicant’s life Approved by Governor 2/15/2023 Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 7, 2023)

HB 2540 Travel Insurance Model Act Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2564 Repeal of administrative hearing procedures for DUI offenses Approved by Governor 2/14/2023 Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 4, 2023)

HB 2569 Establishing the Motorsport Responsibility Act House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2587 To reflect that County Sheriffs will be required to include a breakdown of the distribution of where a citizen’s taxes will be paid To Governor 3/7/2023 – Senate Journal Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2596 To modify when a nonresident student’s transfer may be denied Approved by Governor 3/4/2023 Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 23, 2023)

HB 2597 Amending performance evaluations of professional personnel To Governor 3/9/2023 – Senate Journal Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2602 Reestablishing certain specialized school service personnel classifications Approved by Governor 2/22/2023 – House Journal Effective from passage – (February 10, 2023)

HB 2605 Relating to Good Samaritan law House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2607 Clarify that vehicles with a capacity larger than 10 passengers may be used to transport students provided that no more than 10 passengers may be transported at one time. House received Senate message Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2611 To remove certain territorial limitations on a banking institution’s ability to offer messenger services or mobile banking facilities To Governor 3/7/2023 – Senate Journal Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2621 Relating generally to bail bondsman House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2638 Authorizing certain agencies of the Department of Administration to promulgate legislative rules To Governor 3/9/2023 – Senate Journal Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2640 Authorizing certain agencies of the Department of Environmental Protection to promulgate legislative rules House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2648 Authorizing certain agencies and boards of the DHHR to promulgate a legislative rule House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2754 Relating to immunizations performed in a pharmacy House received Senate message Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2757 Relating to expanding institutional eligibility for the WV Invests Grant Program House received Senate message Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2759 Relating to updating the health care provider tax House received Senate message Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2760 To allow CPR fire fighters to drive ambulances when both attendants are needed to administer patient care Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2762 Allowing variance in state fire code for certain buildings used solely for emergency equipment storage To Governor 3/9/2023 – Senate Journal Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2776 Updating meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in West Virginia Personal Income Tax Act Approved by Governor 2/14/2023 Effective from passage – (February 3, 2023)

HB 2777 Updating federal taxable income and other terms in the West Virginia Corporation Net Income Tax Act Approved by Governor 2/14/2023 Effective from passage – (February 3, 2023)

HB 2800 All relating to authorizing legislative rules regarding higher education Approved by Governor 2/24/2023 – Senate Journal Effective from passage – (February 15, 2023)

HB 2814 To create a Hydrogen power task force House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2817 Relating to Public Service Commission jurisdiction over alternative fuel for motor vehicles House received Senate message Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2820 To provide HOPE Scholarship recipients with the ability to play sports Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2821 Relating to taxation of gambling and lottery winnings Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2827 Make public charter schools eligible for Safe Schools Funds House received Senate message Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2835 Repeal outdated provisions of code relating to the West Virginia graduate college and Marshall University Approved by Governor 2/17/2023 – House Journal Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 7, 2023)

HB 2839 Making a technical correction regarding an incorrect fund name and clarifying applicability to mine lands governed by SMCRA and the Abandoned Mine Lands Act To Governor 3/9/2023 – Senate Journal Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2845 Relating to removing expired provisions from the code Approved by Governor 3/1/2023 Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 21, 2023)

HB 2848 Water and Sewer Operator licensing reciprocity House received Senate message Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2860 To dispose of old AFFF foam accumulated by fire departments House received Senate message Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2862 Relating generally to requirements for shareholder voting by the West Virginia Investment Management Board and the Board of Treasury Investments Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2865 To clarify that the PSC may enter an order requiring corrective measures up to and including an acquisition of a distressed or failing utility House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2870 Correcting a reference relating to siting certificates for certain electric generating facilities House received Senate message Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2875 Clarifying that Circuit Court Judges have the ability/authority to waive the requirement that a party pass a home study performed by the DHHR House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2882 Making a supplemental appropriation to the Department of Economic Development Approved by Governor 2/24/2023 – Senate Journal Effective from passage – (February 15, 2023)

HB 2883 Making a supplemental appropriation from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2890 Modifying student discipline House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2899 Repealing two sections of code relating to gas utility rates To Governor 3/7/2023 – Senate Journal Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2900 Relating to the Deputy Sheriff Retirement System Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2904 Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Commerce, Office of the Secretary Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2906 Expiring funds to the unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, from the balance of moneys remaining as an unappropriated balance in Lottery Net Profits House received Senate message Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2907 Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Administration, Division of General Services Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2908 Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Commerce, Division of Forestry Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2910 Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Administration, Public Defender Services House received Senate message Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2911 Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Homeland Security, Division of Administrative Services Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2913 Supplementing and amending appropriations to the DHHR, Consolidated Medical Services Fund Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2914 Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Governor’s Office – Civil Contingent Fund Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2915 Expiring funds to the unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, from the balance of moneys remaining as an unappropriated balance in the State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund House received Senate message Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2917 Relating to allowing retired state employees who meet the minimum qualifications necessary, to render post-retirement employment with the Department of Health and Human Resources Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2928 Supplementing and amending appropriations to DHHR, Division of Health Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2955 Relating to the establishment and operation of regional water, wastewater and stormwater authorities Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2967 Expediting License Applications for active military members and veterans, and their spouses Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 2993 Relating to rural emergency hospital licensure House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3012 To encourage economic development regarding rare earth elements and critical minerals, as defined, by providing temporary severance tax relief House received Senate message Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3013 Relating to authorizing the Jefferson County Commission to levy a special district excise tax House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3018 Establishing that 18 is the age of consent and removing the ability of an underage person to obtaining a consent to marry through their parents, legal guardians, or by petition to the circuit court Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3035 Relating generally to high-quality education programs and school operations Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3036 Increasing the number of districts and the limit on approved costs under the BUILD WV Act Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3039 Making a supplementary appropriation to Adjutant General – State Militia Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3040 Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Administration, Office of the Secretary Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3042 Relating to forbidding excessive government limitations on exercise of religion Approved by Governor 3/9/2023 Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 29, 2023)

HB 3044 Relating to the annual fee for limited video lottery terminal permits House received Senate message Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3055 To create a vocational math class for students interested in careers in the trades. Approved by Governor 3/4/2023 Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 23, 2023)

HB 3061 Relating to updating the authority of the Foster Care Ombudsman Approved by Governor 2/24/2023 – Senate Journal Effective from passage – (February 15, 2023)

HB 3065 Supplementing appropriations to the Department of Transportation, Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities – Aeronautics Commission Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3066 Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Education, State Board of Education – State Aid to Schools House received Senate message Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3067 Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Transportation, Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities – Public Transit Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3073 Supplementing and amending appropriations to Adjutant General – State Militia Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3074 Supplementing appropriations to the Department of Transportation, Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3077 Relating to making the use of the multi-state real time tracking system permanent Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3084 Relating to revising provisions related to public charter schools Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3092 Relating to in-state food service permit reciprocity Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3108 Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Transportation, Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities – State Rail Authority Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3109 Supplementing and amending appropriations to the State Board of Education – State Department of Education Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3110 Relating to funding the Office of Oil and Gas in the Department of Environmental Protection House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3113 Requiring high school students to complete course of study in personal finance House received Senate message Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3114 Deny severance pay to employees of DOT for failure or refusal of drug testing House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3122 Permitting certain types of rifles using an encapsulated propellant charge that loads from the breech Approved by Governor 3/4/2023 Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 24, 2023)

HB 3135 To modify the salaries of the Governor and Constitutional officers beginning January 1, 2025 Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3141 Relating to the practice of dentistry House received Senate message Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3146 Establishing in West Virginia Code, the contents of the Uniform Public Meetings During Emergencies Act House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3147 To create the Upper Ohio Valley Trail Network House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3148 Relating to financing municipal policemen’s and firemen’s pension and relief funds House received Senate message Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3156 Raising the compensation rates of panel attorneys House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3164 To extend the termination date of the West Virginia Advisory Council on Rare Diseases due to a delay in beginning its duties Approved by Governor 3/1/2023 Effective from passage – (February 20, 2023)

HB 3166 To permit a hospital to hold a patient experiencing a psychiatric emergency for up to 72 hours House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3168 Ensuring investment in WV Tourism is competitive with other states and accessible long term Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3189 The PFAS Protection Act House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3190 Amending the definition of “minor” Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3191 Relating to certain facilities operated by the state government to obtain a license Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3199 Relating to removing the requirement that an ectopic pregnancy be reported Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3203 Relating generally to West Virginia Real Estate License Act House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3210 Relating to the performance of installation of propane gas systems To Governor 3/7/2023 – Senate Journal Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3211 Relating to authorizing service credit for unused accrued annual or sick leave days for use in determining retirement benefits in the Municipal Police Officer and Firefighter Retirement System House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3214 To create the Road Optimization & Assessment Data (ROAD) Pilot Project House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3215 Relating to land use To Governor 3/9/2023 – Senate Journal Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3218 Relating to requiring suicide prevention resources be printed on student identification cards To Governor 3/7/2023 – Senate Journal Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3224 Adding West Virginia Junior College to the list of eligible institutions that accept PROMISE scholarship recipients Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3233 Relating generally to uniform and equipment allowances for the National Guard House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3244 Relating to Municipal Pensions Oversight Board proposing legislative rules House received Senate message Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3261 Relating to Social Workers Qualifications Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3265 Remove statutory mandates that the sheriff of a county shall serve process or is responsible for cost of service or arrest by another law enforcement agency House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3270 To amend the deliberate intent statute to limit noneconomic damages to $500,000 Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3271 Relating to increasing monitoring of special education classrooms Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3272 Relating to the operation of private trust companies in West Virginia Approved by Governor 3/7/2023 – House Journal Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 23, 2023)

HB 3286 Relating to an additional modification decreasing federal taxable income House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3299 Relating to Natural Resource Police Officer Retirement House received Senate message Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3302 To recognize unborn child as distinct victim in a DUI causing death Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3303 Clarifying and expanding the powers and duties of the director of the Coalfield Community Development Office Communicated to Senate Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3306 Relating to the organizational structure of the Office of Drug Control Policy Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3307 Establishing the West Virginia-Ireland Trade Commission House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3308 Authorizing PSC consider and issue financing orders to certain utilities to permit the recovery of certain costs through securitization via consumer rate relief bonds Approved by Governor 3/11/2023 – Senate Journal Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3311 Relating to wine alcohol by volume as compared to beer Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3315 Relating generally to readiness enhancement and commission bonuses Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3317 Relating to removing specific continuing education requirements House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3328 Authorizing the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority to contract to build and maintain trails on privately owned property House received Senate message Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3332 Creating judicial circuits and assigning the number of circuit judges in each circuit to be elected in the 2024 election Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3337 Prohibiting additional drug and alcohol treatment facilities and services in a certain county House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3340 To revise the West Virginia Tax Increment Financing Act Became law without Governor’s signature- House Journal Effective from passage – (February 27, 2023)

HB 3344 To pay certain moral obligations of the state Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3354 To authorize municipalities to combine operations with other municipalities and counties to provide governmental services Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3360 Creating an office of the Inspector General within the Department of Homeland Security Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3364 Requiring the closure of certain municipal policemen’s and firemen’s pension and relief funds as condition of issuance of pension funding revenue bonds To Governor 3/9/2023 – Senate Journal Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3369 Creating a School Safety Unit within the Division of Protective Services Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3370 Creating loan program for certain properties and developments on U. S. Army Corps of Engineers land, state parks and resorts House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3371 Relating to federal funds for land-grant institutions Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3387 Extending the moratorium on the authorization of new convention and visitors bureaus for an additional two years House received Senate message Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3391 Establishing filing deadlines for appeals of property tax valuations and issues involving property tax classification and taxability to the West Virginia Office of Tax Appeals To Governor 3/9/2023 – Senate Journal Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3396 Supplementing, amending, and increasing existing items of appropriation from the State Road Fund to the Department of Transportation, Division of Highways House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3398 Relating to the establishment of the West Virginia Memorial to Fallen Heroes of the Global War on Terrorism House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3428 Relating to the West Virginia Business Ready Sites Program House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3432 Relating to statutory construction House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3439 To limit the civil liability of child placing agencies that obtain an insurance policy in an amount not less than $1 million per incident Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3441 Revising the training requirements for members of the Higher Education Policy Commission, Council for Community and Technical College Education and the institutional governing boards Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3443 Relating to a development or improvement on land subject to review by the State Historic Preservation Office Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3444 Relating to the creation of the West Virginia Semiquincentennial Commission and Fund House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3448 Relating generally to probation officer field training House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3450 Relating generally to racetrack video lottery and the Licensed Racetrack Modernization Fund House received Senate message Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3451 Updating the veteran preference ratings in state code for state employment House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3473 Creating a workgroup relating to Dig Once Policy House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3479 Creating requirements for use of unmanned aerial vehicles House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3482 To create the Coal Fired Grid Stabilization and Security Act of 2023 Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3499 To permit joint tenancy with rights of survivorship when transfer on death deeds specify a joint tenancy with right of survivorship House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3500 Allowing consumer lenders to permit employees to conduct certain business at locations other than the licensee’s designated office House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3509 Making a supplementary appropriation to Miscellaneous Boards and Commissions, Public Service Commission – Consumer Advocate Fund Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3510 Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Administration, Office of Technology – Chief Technology Officer Administration Fund House received Senate message Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3511 Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education, State Board of Education – School Lunch Program House received Senate message Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3512 Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3513 Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Homeland Security, Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation – Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3514 Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – West Virginia Birth-to-Three Fund Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3515 Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Veterans’ Assistance, Veterans’ Facilities Support Fund Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3516 Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – West Virginia Safe Drinking Water Treatment Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3517 Making a supplementary appropriation to the Division of Human Services – Child Care and Development Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3518 Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3519 Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Transportation, Division of Motor Vehicles To Governor 3/8/2023 – House Journal Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3520 Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education, State Board of Education – Vocational Division To Governor 3/8/2023 – House Journal Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3521 Making a supplementary appropriation to the Division of Health – Maternal and Child Health To Governor 3/8/2023 – House Journal Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3522 Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Commerce, Division of Natural Resources – License Fund – Wildlife Resources To Governor 3/8/2023 – House Journal Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3523 Making a supplementary appropriation to Miscellaneous Boards and Commissions, Economic Development Authority To Governor 3/8/2023 – House Journal Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3524 Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture – West Virginia Spay Neuter Assistance Fund Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3526 Making a supplementary appropriation to Miscellaneous Boards and Commissions, Public Service Commission Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3527 Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Education, School Building Authority To Governor 3/8/2023 – House Journal Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3528 Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – Hospital Services Revenue Account Special Fund Capital Improvement, Renovation and Operations To Governor 3/8/2023 – House Journal Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3529 Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Commerce, State Board of Rehabilitation – Division of Rehabilitation Services House received Senate message Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3542 Expiring funds to the Department of Administration, Board of Risk and Insurance Management, Public Entity Insurance Trust Fund Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3547 Increasing the number of personal leave days that county board of education employees may use House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3552 Relating to per diem jail costs Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3553 Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Health and Human Resources Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3555 Relating to student purchase and refunds of course material House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3557 Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Veterans’ Assistance Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3559 Relating to defining a newborn safety device House Message received Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3560 Relating to expanding the definitions of land and recreational purposes Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

HB 3563 Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services Completed legislative action Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature