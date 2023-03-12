WV Legislature completes 332 bills during 2023 session; Governor has up to 15 days to consider legislation

WV Press News Sharing
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — During the first session of the 86th West Virginia Legislature, legislative staff reports 332 bills were advanced – 203 House Bills, 129 Senate Bills – to Governor JIm Justice’s consideration.
Legislative staff noted the bills include adopting a budget during the regular legislative session for the fifth year in a row, eliminating the need for an extended budget session.
The 332 bills have been sent to the Governor, who has already signed 47 pieces of the legislation.
When the Legislature was in session, the Governor had five days to approve or veto a bill. With the session adjourning at midnight Saturday, the governor now has 15 days to act on most bills. However, the budget bill and supplemental appropriations bills must be acted upon by the Governor within five days regardless of when they are received. If the governor does not act within these time limits, bills automatically become law without his signature.
From the WV Legislative website listing:
|Bill
|Title
|Status
|Effective Date
|SB 4
|Creating Adopt-A-Trail volunteer programs for public land under DNR jurisdiction
|Approved by Governor 2/17/2023 – House Journal
|Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 8, 2023)
|SB 10
|Campus Self-Defense Act
|Approved by Governor 3/1/2023 – House Journal
|Effective from passage – (February 21, 2023)
|SB 47
|Creating Charter Schools Stimulus Fund
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 51
|Requiring impact statement in certain instances of school closing or consolidation
|To Governor 3/10/2023
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 83
|Authorizing tactical medical professionals to carry firearms
|Approved by Governor 2/9/2023 – House Journal
|Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 3, 2023)
|SB 89
|Requiring hospitals to staff qualified personnel to perform sexual assault forensic exams
|Approved by Governor 3/1/2023 – House Journal
|Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 22, 2023)
|SB 99
|Relating to meetings among county boards of education
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 121
|Creating Student Journalist Press Freedom Protection Act
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 128
|Clarifying authority of Governor and Legislature to proclaim and declare state of emergency and preparedness
|Became law without Governor’s signature- House Journal
|Effective from passage – (February 23, 2023)
|SB 131
|Allowing municipal fire marshals to receive service weapon upon retirement
|To Governor 3/8/2023
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 132
|Clarifying criminal offense of harassment
|Approved by Governor 2/6/2023 – House Journal
|Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 2, 2023)
|SB 136
|Requiring persons convicted of certain offenses to undergo psychological or psychiatric testing and have treatment plan to be eligible for probation
|Approved by Governor 3/11/2023
|Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 31, 2023)
|SB 142
|Modifying procedures to settle estates of decedents
|To Governor 3/9/2023 – House Journal
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 143
|Relating to Adopt-A-Stream Program
|Approved by Governor 2/6/2023 – House Journal
|Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (April 30, 2023)
|SB 146
|Modifying regulations of peer-to-peer car sharing program
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 149
|Exempting certain organizations from property taxation
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 151
|Levying tax on pass-through entity’s income
|Effective ninety days from passage
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 161
|Authorizing DNR to manage and dispose of property
|Approved by Governor 1/24/2023 – House Journal
|Effective from passage – (January 20, 2023)
|SB 162
|Authorizing director of DNR to lease state-owned pore spaces in certain areas for carbon sequestration
|Approved by Governor 1/24/2023 – Senate Journal
|Effective from passage – (January 20, 2023)
|SB 187
|Making it felony offense for school employee or volunteer to engage in sexual contact with students
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 188
|Grid Stabilization and Security Act of 2023
|To Governor 3/8/2023
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 191
|Relating to liability for payment of court costs as condition of pretrial diversion agreement
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 200
|Allowing leashed dogs to track wounded elk, turkey, and wild boar when hunting
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 205
|Relating to registration plates
|To Governor 3/10/2023
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 207
|Relating to state allocation of funding to regional councils
|Approved by Governor 2/9/2023 – House Journal
|Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 2, 2023)
|SB 208
|Relating to criminal justice training for all law-enforcement and correction officers regarding individuals with autism spectrum disorders
|Approved by Governor 3/11/2023
|Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 31, 2023)
|SB 220
|Industrial Hemp Development Act
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 231
|Transferring administration of WV Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Matching Funds Program to Department of Economic Development
|Approved by Governor 2/6/2023 – House Journal
|Effective from passage – (January 27, 2023)
|SB 232
|Creating study group to make recommendations regarding diversion of persons with disabilities from criminal justice system
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 237
|Relating to Public Employees Retirement System and State Teachers Retirement System
|To Governor 3/9/2023 – House Journal
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 239
|Requiring Commissioner of Bureau for Behavioral Health to engage certain providers and leaders to study homeless demographic
|Approved by Governor 2/24/2023 – Senate Journal
|Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 16, 2023)
|SB 240
|Requiring state board of examination or registration proceedings to be open to public inspection
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 241
|Patient Brokering Act
|Approved by Governor 2/17/2023 – Senate Journal
|Effective from passage – (February 9, 2023)
|SB 244
|Making rosters of individuals who obtain professional, occupational, and trade licenses, registrations, and certificates available to public
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 246
|Revising membership of Broadband Enhancement Council
|To Governor 3/8/2023
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 247
|Making administrative appeals and judicial review of board action subject to provisions of Administrative Procedures Act
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 258
|Eliminating ceiling on fair market value of consumer goods and permitting dealer to require security deposit
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 267
|Updating law regarding prior authorizations
|To Governor 3/10/2023
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 268
|Relating to PEIA
|To Governor 3/7/2023 – House Journal
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 270
|Adding exemption to permit requirement for cremation
|Approved by Governor 3/11/2023
|Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 31, 2023)
|SB 271
|Modifying approval process requirements for First Responders Honor Board
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 273
|Relating to allocation of child protective workers in counties based upon population of county
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 275
|Adding State Fire Marshals to statute included with law enforcement and first responders that receive information on school safety requirements
|Approved by Governor 2/24/2023 – Senate Journal
|Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 18, 2023)
|SB 276
|Awarding service weapon of retiring State Fire Marshal
|Approved by Governor 3/11/2023
|Effective from passage – (March 2, 2023)
|SB 294
|Clarifying amount of deputy sheriff annual salary increase
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 298
|Relating to non-federally declared emergencies and non-states of emergency
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 300
|Relating to law-enforcement training and certification
|Approved by Governor 3/11/2023
|Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 31, 2023)
|SB 302
|Relating to Law Enforcement Safety Act
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 335
|Authorizing Department of Homeland Security to promulgate legislative rules
|To Governor 3/9/2023 – House Journal
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 345
|Authorizing Department of Revenue to promulgate legislative rules
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 356
|Authorizing DOT to promulgate legislative rules
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 361
|Authorizing miscellaneous boards and agencies to promulgate legislative rules
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 409
|Authorizing Department of Commerce to promulgate legislative rules
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 422
|Requiring public schools to publish curriculum online at beginning of each new school year
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 423
|Increasing salary for certain state employees
|To Governor 3/7/2023 – House Journal
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 430
|Relating to State Treasurer’s authority to contract with financial institutions for banking goods and services
|To Governor 3/8/2023
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 439
|Establishing design-build program for DEP
|To Governor 3/9/2023 – House Journal
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 443
|Directing payment of estate administration fee to State Auditor
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 444
|Transferring moneys in WV Future Fund to General Revenue Fund
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 446
|Removing methanol and methanol fuel from definition of special fuel
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 449
|Updating terms for Natural Resources Police Officers Retirement System and retirement systems for charter schools
|To Governor 3/9/2023 – House Journal
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 450
|Defining medical examination for disability purposes in retirement plans administered by Consolidated Public Retirement Board
|To Governor 3/9/2023 – House Journal
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 451
|Relating to Teachers Retirement System and Teachers’ Defined Contribution Retirement System
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 452
|Relating to Emergency Medical Services Retirement System
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 453
|Ensuring retirement contributions and delinquency charges of charter school employees be paid upon school closure or by successor
|To Governor 3/9/2023 – House Journal
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 455
|Modifying certain used car restrictions
|To Governor 3/9/2023 – House Journal
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 457
|Removing certain activities Alcohol Beverage Control Commission licensee is prohibited to permit on private club premises
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 458
|Setting rate of interest on delinquent retirement contribution submissions
|To Governor 3/9/2023 – House Journal
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 461
|Relating to WV public employees grievance procedure
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 463
|Increasing validity of CDL instruction permit
|To Governor 3/10/2023
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 465
|Increasing limit on moneys placed in county’s rainy day fund
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 468
|Continuing Cabwaylingo State Forest Trail System
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 469
|Providing funding for CPR instruction to high school students
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 475
|Modifying examinations for disability pensions
|To Governor 3/9/2023 – House Journal
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 476
|Exempting managed care contracts from purchasing requirements
|To Governor 3/10/2023
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 478
|Relating to Jumpstart Savings Program
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 481
|Extending sunset provision of Upper Kanawha Valley Resiliency and Revitalization Program
|Approved by Governor 3/11/2023
|Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 31, 2023)
|SB 487
|Extending additional modification reducing federal adjusted gross income
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 488
|Aligning state and federal accreditation rules
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 490
|Patrol Officer Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act
|To Governor 3/8/2023
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 495
|Providing correctional institutions and juvenile facilities video and audio records be confidential
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 508
|Clarifying reporting and disclosure requirements for grassroots lobbying expenditures
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 510
|Supplementing and amending appropriations to BOE, Department of Education
|To Governor 3/8/2023
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 516
|Relating to requirements for disclosure of donor contributions
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 522
|Allocating percentage of county excise taxes for funding improvements to election administration
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 523
|Clarifying purpose and use of Economic Development Project Fund
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 526
|Including Alzheimer’s disease in existing public health programs
|To Governor 3/8/2023
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 527
|Allowing family members of military personnel access to discharge records
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 529
|Allowing businesses to register as limited liability limited partnerships
|To Governor 3/9/2023 – House Journal
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 533
|Relating to limitations on motor vehicle used by nonprofit cooperative recycling associations
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 534
|Relating to nonintoxicating beer, nonintoxicating craft beer, cider, wine, and liquor license requirements
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 543
|Authorizing rule-making changes to terms, procedures and reporting duties in higher education
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 544
|Increasing power purchase agreement cap
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 546
|Adding and removing certain compounds from controlled substance list
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 548
|Clarifying what parties can redeem delinquent property and limiting those entitled to bid
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 552
|Relating to abortion
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 553
|Allowing for evaluation of prequalified bidders to be based on best value
|Approved by Governor 3/11/2023
|Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (June 1, 2023)
|SB 558
|Prohibiting law-enforcement agencies from posting booking photographs of certain criminal defendants on social media
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 561
|Relating to administration of WV Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund Act
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 568
|Relating to Dangerousness Assessment Advisory Board
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 573
|Relating to child support guidelines and Support Enforcement Commission
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 577
|Reducing copay cap on insulin and devices and permitting purchase of testing equipment without prescription
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 579
|Providing payment to vendors who provided services to state
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 591
|Allowing counties and municipalities to jointly undertake development projects
|Approved by Governor 3/8/2023 – House Journal
|Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (June 2, 2023)
|SB 594
|Specifying fairness in cost sharing calculations for certain high deductible health plans
|To Governor 3/8/2023
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 597
|Allowing Workforce WV to hire classified service exempt employees
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 605
|Requiring state medical examiner to enter into contracts with procurement organization
|To Governor 3/9/2023 – House Journal
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 608
|Correcting list of items which are considered deadly weapons
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 609
|Obtaining approval for decommissioning or deconstructing of existing power plant
|Approved by Governor 3/7/2023 – House Journal
|Effective from passage – (March 6, 2023)
|SB 613
|Relating generally to certificates of need
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 617
|Relating to Intellectual and Development Disabilities Waiver Program Workforce Study
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 625
|Requiring certain transcripts to be accepted as record of student’s performance for placement in micro school programs
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 631
|Updating administration, funding, and requirements for federal elections held in WV
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 633
|Requiring prompt appearances for persons detained on capiases
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 647
|Relating to substantiation of abuse and neglect allegations
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 649
|Authorizing Berkeley County Council to change its name to Berkeley County Commission
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 661
|Clarifying preferential recall rights for employees sustaining compensable injury
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 667
|Requiring periodic performance audits of WV Secondary School Activities Commission
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 674
|Providing statutory recognition and appointment of board members for WV First Foundation
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 677
|Clarifying role and responsibilities of State Resiliency Officer
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 678
|Adding appropriations to DHHR, Division of Human Services
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 679
|Requiring Office of Inspector General to promulgate rules concerning location of forensic group homes
|Approved by Governor 3/9/2023
|Effective from passage – (March 6, 2023)
|SB 688
|Allowing BOE to hire retired teachers to assist with tutoring
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 730
|Expanding authority of Legislative Oversight Commission on Health and Human Resources Accountability
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 733
|Relating to wildlife licenses and stamps
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 734
|Requiring adoption of cloud computing services by state agencies
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 735
|Clarifying department responsible for administration of certain programs
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 737
|Emergency Medical Services Act
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|SB 740
|Relating to compensation and expense reimbursement for members of Legislature
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2002
|Relating to providing support for families
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2004
|Prevent the use of payment card processing systems for surveillance of Second Amendment activity and discriminatory conduct
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2005
|Establishing the dual enrollment pilot program to be administered by the Higher Education Policy Commission and the Council for Community and Technical College Education in conjunction with the State Board of Education.
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2006
|Relating to reorganizing the Department of Health and Human Resources
|Approved by Governor 3/4/2023
|Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 23, 2023)
|HB 2007
|Prohibiting certain medical practices
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2008
|Requiring local entities to enforce immigration laws
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2016
|Relating to confidential childcare records
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2018
|Permitting the managed care case coordinator to attend the multidisciplinary team meeting
|Approved by Governor 2/13/2023 – House Journal
|Effective from passage – (February 1, 2023)
|HB 2024
|Budget Bill, making appropriations of public money out of the treasury in accordance with section fifty-one, article six of the Constitution
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2026
|Authorizing municipalities with police or firefighter employees in PERS to elect to become participating employer in Municipal Police Officer and Firefighter Retirement System for a limited time
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2029
|Repealing the creation of an all-payer claims database
|Approved by Governor 2/13/2023
|Effective from passage – (February 1, 2023)
|HB 2062
|Establish rules and regulations for e-bikes in West Virginia that more closely comport to federal law
|Approved by Governor 3/8/2023 – House Journal
|Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 28, 2023)
|HB 2218
|Distracted Driving Act
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2221
|Relating to bankruptcy
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2283
|Relating to authorized expenditures of revenues from certain state funds for fire departments
|House received Senate message
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2309
|To require the Division of Forestry to create an online renewal process no later than July 1, 2023
|To Governor 3/9/2023 – Senate Journal
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2310
|Provide the Division of Motor Vehicles authority to develop an “Antique Fleet” program so that multiple antique motor vehicles may utilize a single registration plate.
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2346
|Declaring a shortage of qualified bus operators and allowing retired bus operators to accept employment
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2380
|Relating to School Building Authority
|House received Senate message
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2412
|Declaring November 14 every year, a special Memorial Day in remembrance of the Marshall University airplane crash
|Approved by Governor 2/22/2023 – House Journal
|Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 16, 2023)
|HB 2436
|Relating to the implementation of an acuity-based patient classification system
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2506
|Creating a title clearinghouse for non-resident businesses
|Approved by Governor 2/13/2023
|Effective from passage – (February 1, 2023)
|HB 2509
|Creating the Uniform Premarital Agreement Act
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2515
|Require agencies to develop and maintain an inventory of available services for single parents wanting to obtain degrees, secure training or reenter the workforce
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2526
|Relating to reducing the personal income tax
|Approved by Governor 3/7/2023 – House Journal
|Effective from passage – (March 4, 2023)
|HB 2530
|Relating to the extension of the expiration of temporary registration plates from sixty days to ninety days
|Approved by Governor 2/15/2023
|Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 7, 2023)
|HB 2533
|Relating to a permanent windshield placard to be valid for the duration of the applicant’s life
|Approved by Governor 2/15/2023
|Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 7, 2023)
|HB 2540
|Travel Insurance Model Act
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2564
|Repeal of administrative hearing procedures for DUI offenses
|Approved by Governor 2/14/2023
|Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 4, 2023)
|HB 2569
|Establishing the Motorsport Responsibility Act
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2587
|To reflect that County Sheriffs will be required to include a breakdown of the distribution of where a citizen’s taxes will be paid
|To Governor 3/7/2023 – Senate Journal
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2596
|To modify when a nonresident student’s transfer may be denied
|Approved by Governor 3/4/2023
|Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 23, 2023)
|HB 2597
|Amending performance evaluations of professional personnel
|To Governor 3/9/2023 – Senate Journal
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2602
|Reestablishing certain specialized school service personnel classifications
|Approved by Governor 2/22/2023 – House Journal
|Effective from passage – (February 10, 2023)
|HB 2605
|Relating to Good Samaritan law
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2607
|Clarify that vehicles with a capacity larger than 10 passengers may be used to transport students provided that no more than 10 passengers may be transported at one time.
|House received Senate message
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2611
|To remove certain territorial limitations on a banking institution’s ability to offer messenger services or mobile banking facilities
|To Governor 3/7/2023 – Senate Journal
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2621
|Relating generally to bail bondsman
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2638
|Authorizing certain agencies of the Department of Administration to promulgate legislative rules
|To Governor 3/9/2023 – Senate Journal
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2640
|Authorizing certain agencies of the Department of Environmental Protection to promulgate legislative rules
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2648
|Authorizing certain agencies and boards of the DHHR to promulgate a legislative rule
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2754
|Relating to immunizations performed in a pharmacy
|House received Senate message
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2757
|Relating to expanding institutional eligibility for the WV Invests Grant Program
|House received Senate message
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2759
|Relating to updating the health care provider tax
|House received Senate message
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2760
|To allow CPR fire fighters to drive ambulances when both attendants are needed to administer patient care
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2762
|Allowing variance in state fire code for certain buildings used solely for emergency equipment storage
|To Governor 3/9/2023 – Senate Journal
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2776
|Updating meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in West Virginia Personal Income Tax Act
|Approved by Governor 2/14/2023
|Effective from passage – (February 3, 2023)
|HB 2777
|Updating federal taxable income and other terms in the West Virginia Corporation Net Income Tax Act
|Approved by Governor 2/14/2023
|Effective from passage – (February 3, 2023)
|HB 2800
|All relating to authorizing legislative rules regarding higher education
|Approved by Governor 2/24/2023 – Senate Journal
|Effective from passage – (February 15, 2023)
|HB 2814
|To create a Hydrogen power task force
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2817
|Relating to Public Service Commission jurisdiction over alternative fuel for motor vehicles
|House received Senate message
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2820
|To provide HOPE Scholarship recipients with the ability to play sports
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2821
|Relating to taxation of gambling and lottery winnings
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2827
|Make public charter schools eligible for Safe Schools Funds
|House received Senate message
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2835
|Repeal outdated provisions of code relating to the West Virginia graduate college and Marshall University
|Approved by Governor 2/17/2023 – House Journal
|Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 7, 2023)
|HB 2839
|Making a technical correction regarding an incorrect fund name and clarifying applicability to mine lands governed by SMCRA and the Abandoned Mine Lands Act
|To Governor 3/9/2023 – Senate Journal
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2845
|Relating to removing expired provisions from the code
|Approved by Governor 3/1/2023
|Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 21, 2023)
|HB 2848
|Water and Sewer Operator licensing reciprocity
|House received Senate message
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2860
|To dispose of old AFFF foam accumulated by fire departments
|House received Senate message
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2862
|Relating generally to requirements for shareholder voting by the West Virginia Investment Management Board and the Board of Treasury Investments
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2865
|To clarify that the PSC may enter an order requiring corrective measures up to and including an acquisition of a distressed or failing utility
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2870
|Correcting a reference relating to siting certificates for certain electric generating facilities
|House received Senate message
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2875
|Clarifying that Circuit Court Judges have the ability/authority to waive the requirement that a party pass a home study performed by the DHHR
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2882
|Making a supplemental appropriation to the Department of Economic Development
|Approved by Governor 2/24/2023 – Senate Journal
|Effective from passage – (February 15, 2023)
|HB 2883
|Making a supplemental appropriation from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2890
|Modifying student discipline
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2899
|Repealing two sections of code relating to gas utility rates
|To Governor 3/7/2023 – Senate Journal
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2900
|Relating to the Deputy Sheriff Retirement System
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2904
|Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Commerce, Office of the Secretary
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2906
|Expiring funds to the unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, from the balance of moneys remaining as an unappropriated balance in Lottery Net Profits
|House received Senate message
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2907
|Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Administration, Division of General Services
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2908
|Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Commerce, Division of Forestry
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2910
|Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Administration, Public Defender Services
|House received Senate message
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2911
|Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Homeland Security, Division of Administrative Services
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2913
|Supplementing and amending appropriations to the DHHR, Consolidated Medical Services Fund
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2914
|Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Governor’s Office – Civil Contingent Fund
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2915
|Expiring funds to the unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, from the balance of moneys remaining as an unappropriated balance in the State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund
|House received Senate message
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2917
|Relating to allowing retired state employees who meet the minimum qualifications necessary, to render post-retirement employment with the Department of Health and Human Resources
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2928
|Supplementing and amending appropriations to DHHR, Division of Health
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2955
|Relating to the establishment and operation of regional water, wastewater and stormwater authorities
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2967
|Expediting License Applications for active military members and veterans, and their spouses
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 2993
|Relating to rural emergency hospital licensure
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3012
|To encourage economic development regarding rare earth elements and critical minerals, as defined, by providing temporary severance tax relief
|House received Senate message
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3013
|Relating to authorizing the Jefferson County Commission to levy a special district excise tax
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3018
|Establishing that 18 is the age of consent and removing the ability of an underage person to obtaining a consent to marry through their parents, legal guardians, or by petition to the circuit court
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3035
|Relating generally to high-quality education programs and school operations
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3036
|Increasing the number of districts and the limit on approved costs under the BUILD WV Act
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3039
|Making a supplementary appropriation to Adjutant General – State Militia
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3040
|Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Administration, Office of the Secretary
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3042
|Relating to forbidding excessive government limitations on exercise of religion
|Approved by Governor 3/9/2023
|Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 29, 2023)
|HB 3044
|Relating to the annual fee for limited video lottery terminal permits
|House received Senate message
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3055
|To create a vocational math class for students interested in careers in the trades.
|Approved by Governor 3/4/2023
|Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 23, 2023)
|HB 3061
|Relating to updating the authority of the Foster Care Ombudsman
|Approved by Governor 2/24/2023 – Senate Journal
|Effective from passage – (February 15, 2023)
|HB 3065
|Supplementing appropriations to the Department of Transportation, Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities – Aeronautics Commission
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3066
|Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Education, State Board of Education – State Aid to Schools
|House received Senate message
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3067
|Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Transportation, Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities – Public Transit
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3073
|Supplementing and amending appropriations to Adjutant General – State Militia
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3074
|Supplementing appropriations to the Department of Transportation, Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3077
|Relating to making the use of the multi-state real time tracking system permanent
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3084
|Relating to revising provisions related to public charter schools
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3092
|Relating to in-state food service permit reciprocity
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3108
|Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Transportation, Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities – State Rail Authority
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3109
|Supplementing and amending appropriations to the State Board of Education – State Department of Education
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3110
|Relating to funding the Office of Oil and Gas in the Department of Environmental Protection
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3113
|Requiring high school students to complete course of study in personal finance
|House received Senate message
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3114
|Deny severance pay to employees of DOT for failure or refusal of drug testing
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3122
|Permitting certain types of rifles using an encapsulated propellant charge that loads from the breech
|Approved by Governor 3/4/2023
|Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 24, 2023)
|HB 3135
|To modify the salaries of the Governor and Constitutional officers beginning January 1, 2025
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3141
|Relating to the practice of dentistry
|House received Senate message
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3146
|Establishing in West Virginia Code, the contents of the Uniform Public Meetings During Emergencies Act
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3147
|To create the Upper Ohio Valley Trail Network
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3148
|Relating to financing municipal policemen’s and firemen’s pension and relief funds
|House received Senate message
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3156
|Raising the compensation rates of panel attorneys
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3164
|To extend the termination date of the West Virginia Advisory Council on Rare Diseases due to a delay in beginning its duties
|Approved by Governor 3/1/2023
|Effective from passage – (February 20, 2023)
|HB 3166
|To permit a hospital to hold a patient experiencing a psychiatric emergency for up to 72 hours
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3168
|Ensuring investment in WV Tourism is competitive with other states and accessible long term
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3189
|The PFAS Protection Act
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3190
|Amending the definition of “minor”
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3191
|Relating to certain facilities operated by the state government to obtain a license
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3199
|Relating to removing the requirement that an ectopic pregnancy be reported
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3203
|Relating generally to West Virginia Real Estate License Act
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3210
|Relating to the performance of installation of propane gas systems
|To Governor 3/7/2023 – Senate Journal
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3211
|Relating to authorizing service credit for unused accrued annual or sick leave days for use in determining retirement benefits in the Municipal Police Officer and Firefighter Retirement System
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3214
|To create the Road Optimization & Assessment Data (ROAD) Pilot Project
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3215
|Relating to land use
|To Governor 3/9/2023 – Senate Journal
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3218
|Relating to requiring suicide prevention resources be printed on student identification cards
|To Governor 3/7/2023 – Senate Journal
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3224
|Adding West Virginia Junior College to the list of eligible institutions that accept PROMISE scholarship recipients
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3233
|Relating generally to uniform and equipment allowances for the National Guard
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3244
|Relating to Municipal Pensions Oversight Board proposing legislative rules
|House received Senate message
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3261
|Relating to Social Workers Qualifications
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3265
|Remove statutory mandates that the sheriff of a county shall serve process or is responsible for cost of service or arrest by another law enforcement agency
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3270
|To amend the deliberate intent statute to limit noneconomic damages to $500,000
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3271
|Relating to increasing monitoring of special education classrooms
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3272
|Relating to the operation of private trust companies in West Virginia
|Approved by Governor 3/7/2023 – House Journal
|Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 23, 2023)
|HB 3286
|Relating to an additional modification decreasing federal taxable income
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3299
|Relating to Natural Resource Police Officer Retirement
|House received Senate message
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3302
|To recognize unborn child as distinct victim in a DUI causing death
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3303
|Clarifying and expanding the powers and duties of the director of the Coalfield Community Development Office
|Communicated to Senate
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3306
|Relating to the organizational structure of the Office of Drug Control Policy
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3307
|Establishing the West Virginia-Ireland Trade Commission
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3308
|Authorizing PSC consider and issue financing orders to certain utilities to permit the recovery of certain costs through securitization via consumer rate relief bonds
|Approved by Governor 3/11/2023 – Senate Journal
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3311
|Relating to wine alcohol by volume as compared to beer
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3315
|Relating generally to readiness enhancement and commission bonuses
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3317
|Relating to removing specific continuing education requirements
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3328
|Authorizing the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority to contract to build and maintain trails on privately owned property
|House received Senate message
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3332
|Creating judicial circuits and assigning the number of circuit judges in each circuit to be elected in the 2024 election
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3337
|Prohibiting additional drug and alcohol treatment facilities and services in a certain county
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3340
|To revise the West Virginia Tax Increment Financing Act
|Became law without Governor’s signature- House Journal
|Effective from passage – (February 27, 2023)
|HB 3344
|To pay certain moral obligations of the state
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3354
|To authorize municipalities to combine operations with other municipalities and counties to provide governmental services
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3360
|Creating an office of the Inspector General within the Department of Homeland Security
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3364
|Requiring the closure of certain municipal policemen’s and firemen’s pension and relief funds as condition of issuance of pension funding revenue bonds
|To Governor 3/9/2023 – Senate Journal
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3369
|Creating a School Safety Unit within the Division of Protective Services
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3370
|Creating loan program for certain properties and developments on U. S. Army Corps of Engineers land, state parks and resorts
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3371
|Relating to federal funds for land-grant institutions
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3387
|Extending the moratorium on the authorization of new convention and visitors bureaus for an additional two years
|House received Senate message
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3391
|Establishing filing deadlines for appeals of property tax valuations and issues involving property tax classification and taxability to the West Virginia Office of Tax Appeals
|To Governor 3/9/2023 – Senate Journal
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3396
|Supplementing, amending, and increasing existing items of appropriation from the State Road Fund to the Department of Transportation, Division of Highways
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3398
|Relating to the establishment of the West Virginia Memorial to Fallen Heroes of the Global War on Terrorism
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3428
|Relating to the West Virginia Business Ready Sites Program
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3432
|Relating to statutory construction
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3439
|To limit the civil liability of child placing agencies that obtain an insurance policy in an amount not less than $1 million per incident
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3441
|Revising the training requirements for members of the Higher Education Policy Commission, Council for Community and Technical College Education and the institutional governing boards
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3443
|Relating to a development or improvement on land subject to review by the State Historic Preservation Office
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3444
|Relating to the creation of the West Virginia Semiquincentennial Commission and Fund
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3448
|Relating generally to probation officer field training
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3450
|Relating generally to racetrack video lottery and the Licensed Racetrack Modernization Fund
|House received Senate message
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3451
|Updating the veteran preference ratings in state code for state employment
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3473
|Creating a workgroup relating to Dig Once Policy
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3479
|Creating requirements for use of unmanned aerial vehicles
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3482
|To create the Coal Fired Grid Stabilization and Security Act of 2023
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3499
|To permit joint tenancy with rights of survivorship when transfer on death deeds specify a joint tenancy with right of survivorship
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3500
|Allowing consumer lenders to permit employees to conduct certain business at locations other than the licensee’s designated office
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3509
|Making a supplementary appropriation to Miscellaneous Boards and Commissions, Public Service Commission – Consumer Advocate Fund
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3510
|Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Administration, Office of Technology – Chief Technology Officer Administration Fund
|House received Senate message
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3511
|Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education, State Board of Education – School Lunch Program
|House received Senate message
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3512
|Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3513
|Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Homeland Security, Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation – Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3514
|Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – West Virginia Birth-to-Three Fund
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3515
|Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Veterans’ Assistance, Veterans’ Facilities Support Fund
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3516
|Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – West Virginia Safe Drinking Water Treatment
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3517
|Making a supplementary appropriation to the Division of Human Services – Child Care and Development
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3518
|Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3519
|Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Transportation, Division of Motor Vehicles
|To Governor 3/8/2023 – House Journal
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3520
|Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education, State Board of Education – Vocational Division
|To Governor 3/8/2023 – House Journal
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3521
|Making a supplementary appropriation to the Division of Health – Maternal and Child Health
|To Governor 3/8/2023 – House Journal
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3522
|Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Commerce, Division of Natural Resources – License Fund – Wildlife Resources
|To Governor 3/8/2023 – House Journal
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3523
|Making a supplementary appropriation to Miscellaneous Boards and Commissions, Economic Development Authority
|To Governor 3/8/2023 – House Journal
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3524
|Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture – West Virginia Spay Neuter Assistance Fund
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3526
|Making a supplementary appropriation to Miscellaneous Boards and Commissions, Public Service Commission
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3527
|Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Education, School Building Authority
|To Governor 3/8/2023 – House Journal
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3528
|Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – Hospital Services Revenue Account Special Fund Capital Improvement, Renovation and Operations
|To Governor 3/8/2023 – House Journal
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3529
|Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Commerce, State Board of Rehabilitation – Division of Rehabilitation Services
|House received Senate message
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3542
|Expiring funds to the Department of Administration, Board of Risk and Insurance Management, Public Entity Insurance Trust Fund
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3547
|Increasing the number of personal leave days that county board of education employees may use
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3552
|Relating to per diem jail costs
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3553
|Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Health and Human Resources
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3555
|Relating to student purchase and refunds of course material
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3557
|Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Veterans’ Assistance
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3559
|Relating to defining a newborn safety device
|House Message received
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3560
|Relating to expanding the definitions of land and recreational purposes
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3563
|Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
|HB 3564
|Making a supplementary appropriation to the Division of Human Services – Energy Assistance
|Completed legislative action
|Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature