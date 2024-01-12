WV IJDC announces $22 million in funding for sewer and water projects around state

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announced $22 million in funding for sewer and water projects around the state at its meeting on Jan. 10. Details for the projects are listed below.

Kanawha Public Service District

The council approved a $1 million grant and a $12.62 million loan to the Kanawha PSD to extend sewer service to 220 homes, from Marmet toward Boone County along Lens Creek in Kanawha County. These funds, along with funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and other funding programs, provide $19.4 million for this project.



Lewis County Economic Development Authority

The council approved a $500,000 grant and $5.17 million loan to the Lewis County EDA to extend water service to 167 homes in the Oil Creek Area of Lewis County. These funds, along with funds the Community Development Block Grant program, the Lewis County Commission, the Lewis County EDA and other funding programs, provide $10.3 million for this project.

City of Oak Hill

The council approved a $500,000 grant to the City of Oak Hill in Fayette County for improvements to the Minden sewer system. These funds, along with funds from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, the ARC, the Abandoned Mine Lands grant program, and the city, provide $8.9 million for this project.

City of Pennsboro

The council approved a $1.16 million grant to the City of Pennsboro in Ritchie County for improvements to its water system. These funds, along with funds from the Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund, the Ritchie County Commission, the city and other funding programs, provide $2.7 million for this project.



Town of West Hamlin

The council approved a $625,000 grant and $625,000 loan to the Town of West Hamlin in Lincoln County to replace the pre-sedimentation basin at the water treatment plant.

Other Business

The council also approved technical reviews and requests to pursue funding for an additional eight sewer and water projects. The approval of these reviews and requests helps cities, municipalities and public service districts save taxpayer money and keep their projects moving. The eight projects found to be technically feasible and approved to pursue funding are listed below.

Town of Alderson in Greenbrier County: Relocate the wastewater treatment plant project (out of the floodplain) estimated to cost $8.3 million

Relocate the wastewater treatment plant project (out of the floodplain) estimated to cost $8.3 million Clay County PSD: Ossia Road/Moore Fork water extension project to 50 homes estimated to cost $4.5 million

Ossia Road/Moore Fork water extension project to 50 homes estimated to cost $4.5 million Clay County PSD: Grassy Fork water extension project to 40 homes estimated to cost $2.7 million

Grassy Fork water extension project to 40 homes estimated to cost $2.7 million Town of Davy in McDowell County: Sewer system improvements project estimated to cost $9.6 million

Sewer system improvements project estimated to cost $9.6 million Putnam County Commission: Custer Ridge water extension project to 25 homes estimated to cost $2 million

Custer Ridge water extension project to 25 homes estimated to cost $2 million City of Spencer in Roane County: Summitt Street pump station improvements project estimated to cost $300,000

Summitt Street pump station improvements project estimated to cost $300,000 City of St. Marys in Pleasants County: Sewer system improvements project estimated to cost $2.5 million

Sewer system improvements project estimated to cost $2.5 million Wilderness PSD in Nicholas County: Water system improvements project estimated to cost $5.7 million

About the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council

The WV IJDC was created by the West Virginia Legislature in 1994 to serve as a funding clearinghouse for water and wastewater projects around the state. Gov. Jim Justice serves as council chairman, with Deputy Chief of Staff Ann Urling serving as his designee.

The council will meet again on Feb. 7. For more information, visit wvinfrastructure.com.