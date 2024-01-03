WV Hive offering CO.STARTERS business training January 8 to March 25

A Few Slots Remain Available at $55 Per Entrepreneur

BECKLEY, W.Va. – The West Virginia Hive Network is offering a more extensive 10-session CO.STARTERS program offering advanced insights for those interested in starting or expanding an existing business.

The January 8 to March 25 sessions, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday, will be held virtually except for the first and last classes. Fees are discounted to $55 per entrepreneur, (the CO.STARTERS program is normally $500 per person). The registration link can be found at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wv-hive-costarters-core-training-winterspring-2024-tickets-772419215667?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl

Judy Moore, executive director of the WV Hive and deputy director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), said, “Many of our region’s most successful entrepreneurs – even those who have already launched a business — finalized their business plans and validated their sense of direction by taking the proven CO.STARTERS business training. It’s also very beneficial for group members to learn from other like-minded, passionate participants.” She added that WV Hive clients with technical assistance credits can use them for payment of this course.

Mary Legg, WV Hive Senior Business Advisor and Business Capacity Services Lead who will facilitate the training, said, “Here at the WV Hive, we recognize that entrepreneurship is lonely. CO.STARTERS does a great job of building supportive communities of entrepreneurs while giving them the tools to build a successful business.”

Legg said the CO.STARTERS course will cover the following:

January 8 -IN PERSON (LOCATION TBA ) – Kick-off Event – Session 1: Knowing Yourself – Introduction, Assumptions, Working Styles, Team Building, Obstacles

Introduction, Assumptions, Working Styles, Team Building, Obstacles January 22 – VIRTUAL – Session 2: Knowing Your Customer – Customer, Problem, Alternatives, Idea Testing

Customer, Problem, Alternatives, Idea Testing January 29 – VIRTUAL – Session 3: Finding the Right Solution – Solution, Benefit, Advantage, Starting Small, Brand Identity

Solution, Benefit, Advantage, Starting Small, Brand Identity February 5 – VIRTUAL – Session 4: Getting the Relationship Right – Marketing & Message; Getting, Keeping & Growing Customers

Marketing & Message; Getting, Keeping & Growing Customers February 12 – VIRTUAL – Session 5: Building Blocks – Distribution, Revenue, Typical Offering, Price

Distribution, Revenue, Typical Offering, Price February 26 – VIRTUAL – Session 6: Structures & Systems – Legal & Accounting Considerations

Legal & Accounting Considerations March 4 – VIRTUAL – Session 7: Discovering the Bottom Line – Startup & Ongoing Needs, Fixed & Variable Costs, Break-Even Point

Startup & Ongoing Needs, Fixed & Variable Costs, Break-Even Point March 11 – VIRTUAL – Session 8: Financial Modeling – Break-Even Point, Sales Projections, Cash Flow, Raising Capital

Break-Even Point, Sales Projections, Cash Flow, Raising Capital March 18 – VIRTUAL – Session 9: Planning for Growth – Growth Plans, Goal Setting, Celebration Prep

Growth Plans, Goal Setting, Celebration Prep March 25 – IN-PERSON (LOCATION TBA) Session 10: Celebration – Participants are recognized and the group celebrates their achievements.

The WV Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the NRGRDA. More information about the WV Hive can be found at wvhive.com.