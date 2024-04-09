WV Hive hosting Inclusive Capital Access Community Conversation in Princeton on April 17

West Virginia Press Association

PRINCETON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Hive is hosting a community conversation on inclusive capital access from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at The Loft, 1123 Mercer Street in Princeton, W.Va. The event is free to those who register.

Stephanie Sanders, Regional Business Advisor at the WV Hive, said the purpose of this conversation is to collect data on capital access barriers and disparities in minority communities. “As we work together to identify challenges surrounding access to capital, participation from minority business owners is critical,” said Sanders. “We want to hear directly from the region’s minority community stakeholders to gain insight into their unique experiences and challenges. Knowing where the gaps exist allows for critical, targeted interventions and innovative resource development to help solve for the needs identified. By dismantling barriers and disparities, we foster an environment where all entrepreneurs can thrive.”

Sanders, who is leading this initiative, said, “It is meaningful that the WV Hive is helping find solutions and resources for entrepreneurs struggling to access capital. Through collaboration with business owners, community organizations and community leaders we can create a more inclusive economic landscape, reduce unemployment, and promote sustainable growth.”

Interested individuals can register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/869159348007?aff=oddtdtcreator

Judy Moore, executive director of the WV Hive and deputy director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, said, “Access to capital is an essential element for business start-ups and the continued growth of existing businesses. We need to better understand what southern West Virginia minority business owners are facing to help them eliminate barriers and identify the resources for their enterprises to thrive.”

The WV Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority. Its 13-county service area includes Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Nicholas, Webster, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Monroe, Mercer, McDowell, Wyoming, Logan, and Mingo counties. More information about the WV Hive can be found at wvhive.com.