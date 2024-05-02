House Speaker Hanshaw issues statement on WVU Astrophysicist being selected as a member of the National Academy of Sciences

“Our state is home to a lot of exceptional people, but with the news that one of our own has been elected to the National Academy of Sciences, West Virginia truly has reached an impressive benchmark through WVU astrophysicist Maura McLaughlin.

“I know most people aren’t proud science geeks like I am, so I want to lead us all in standing up to cheer for this recognition of Dr. McLaughlin and her research in neutron stars and their environments. Only 2,617 people have achieved this honor, and it’s something every West Virginian should be proud to now say one of our own has achieved.”

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, has a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Notre Dame