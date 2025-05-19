WV Hive Business Hub Relocates to United Bank Building in Downtown Beckley

West Virginia Press Association

BECKLEY, W.Va. – The West Virginia Hive has officially moved its Business Hub to a new, expanded location in the United Bank Building at 129 Main Street, Beckley, marking an exciting step forward for the region’s premier business support and innovation center.

The Business Hub is now located in Suite 406, within the same building as the WV Hive’s administrative headquarters in Suite 301. The consolidation brings together client services, programming, and staff operations under one roof, strengthening the organization’s ability to serve entrepreneurs and small businesses across Southern West Virginia.

“We are thrilled to bring the Business Hub and our administrative offices together in one central, convenient location,” said Judy Moore, Executive Director of the WV Hive and Deputy Director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA). “This move allows us to better support entrepreneurs by streamlining access to our full suite of services and providing upgraded space for collaboration and innovation.”

The WV Hive now occupies 4,085 square feet in the United Bank Building, which includes flexible meeting space available for rent, a maker space, and a prototyping center designed to support product development and small-scale manufacturing. The Business Hub is available for both short-term and long-term use by regional businesses and organizations seeking space to meet with a group, collaborate with their team members, or work independently.

WV Hive offers comprehensive, one-on-one business advising and technical assistance to help entrepreneurs successfully launch, scale, and sustain businesses across its 13-county footprint. In addition to the new Beckley headquarters, WV Hive maintains satellite locations in Summersville, Oak Hill, and Hinton.

WV Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, serving Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Nicholas, Webster, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Monroe, Mercer, McDowell, Wyoming, Logan, and Mingo counties.

To learn more about the WV Hive, become a client, or book a tour of the new Business Hub, visit https://wvhive.com.