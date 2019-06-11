WV Gov. Justice denounces climate change initiative, talks GOP feud, education reform

By PHIL KABLER

Charleston Gazette-Mail

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (Gazette-Mail file photo by Craig Hudson)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In a news conference called Monday to denounce former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s $500 million pledge to an initiative to fight climate change, Gov. Jim Justice went off on multiple tangents, including his feud with West Virginia Senate Republicans, his thoughts on education reform and legal issues involving his private businesses.

In his first public comments since Senate Finance Chairman Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, ran campaign ads in local newspapers calling Justice “an embarrassment to our state,” and calling for his resignation, Justice said, “Craig Blair is a bully. That’s all there is to it.”

The governor said Blair’s call for his resignation is “ridiculous” and said of Senate GOP leaders, “I think they’ve dug themselves a hole, and I’m not going to help them dig.”

