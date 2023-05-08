WV Golf: Final Junior Match Play Qualifier on Saturday sees 10 qualifiers in Mt. Clare

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The final of two Junior Match Play qualifiers for players under 18, conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), took place Saturday at Bel Meadow Golf Club in Mr. Clare. Nine boys and one girl qualified for the Junior Match Play Championship on May 13-14 at Parkersburg Country Club.

The girl qualifying for the Championship is: Audrey Kerr of Bridgeport.

Boys qualifying for the Championship are:

McCartney Hinkle of Bluefield, Va.;

Alex White of Barboursville;

Andrew Taylor of Summit Point;

Andrew Pennybacker of Wheeling;

Blake Lewis of Parkersburg;

Argyle Downes of Charles Town;

Gavin Goodrich of Wheeling;

Jonah Wilson of Daniels;

Carson Higginbotham of Clarksburg; and

Alternate Isaac Hayes of Hurricane.

“We’re excited to have these young golfers here every year. The course is in good shape, so I think they’ll enjoy the course,” said Bel Meadow Head Golf Professional Randy Workman. “ We’ve been voted the best golf course in Harrison County for the past five years, so we love having the West Virginia Golf Association here. They bring great young talent and further recognition to our course.”

“We’d like to thank everyone at Bel Meadow Golf Club for hosting this qualifier for the 23rd Junior Match Play Championship,” said WVGA Interim Executive Director Chris Slack. “We are looking forward to this year’s championship at Parkersburg Country Club in a couple of weeks.”

Click here for a complete list of Saturday’s final scores:

https://wvga.bluegolf.com/bluegolf/wvga23/event/wvga2343/contest/4/leaderboard.htm

The Junior Match Play Championship will take place May 13 and 14 at the Parkersburg Country Club. For more information, please visit wvga.org.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia. We also focus on teaching fundamentals and developing young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.