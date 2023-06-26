WV Golf: Callaway Junior Rookie League sees 29 youth visit Big Bend Golf Course

Bailey Christian of Cattletsburg, Ky.; Larry Hodges of Hurricane; and Penelope Hart of Hurricane earn top honors

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Callaway Junior Tour Rookie League, sponsored by Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal and hosted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), played Saturday at Big Bend Golf Course in Tornado.

The CJRT Rookie League is broken into three divisions, based on skill and experience. Division winners today were:

AAA (nine holes): Bailey Christian of Cattletsburg, Ky.;

AA (nine holes): Larry Hodges of Hurricane; and

A (six holes): Penelope Hart of Hurricane.

Bailey Christian of Cattletsburg, Ky

“It was a good weekend at The Bend with the kids,” said Big Bend’s Assistant Manager Nathan Doak. “We can’t wait to have them back.” “I really enjoy the Rookie League and seeing our youth get introduced to competitive golf,” said WVGA Tournament Manager – Youth Operations Lucas Ware. “It was a great day here at Big Bend Golf Course.”

The event, a partner of Callaway Golf and conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association, featured a field of 29 golfers ages 4 to 18 from across West Virginia. Click here for today’s full results.

The Callaway Junior Tour Rookie League is back in action Saturday, July 8, at Coonskin Park Golf Course in Charleston. For more information, please visit wvga.org.

Larry Hodges of Hurricane

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee – West Virginia.

We also focus on teaching fundamentals and developing young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors.

Penelope Hart of Hurricane

Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.