WV Golf Association’s Callaway Junior Tour opens 2023 season at Edgewood Country Club

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Callaway Junior Tour, sponsored by Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal and hosted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), opened its 2023 season Monday at Edgewood Country Club with a field of 98 golfers ages 10 to 18.

Isaac Hayes of Hurricane, playing in the 13-14 division, scored a one under par 70 on his way to winning the Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal Round of the Day for boys. Kerri-Anne Cook of Oceana won the Tri- State Roofing and Sheet Metal Round of the Day for girls.

“We had some of the best junior golfers in the state on our course today,” said Edgewood’s Heald Golf Professional Craig Berner. “It’s good exposure for these young golfers and for Edgewood Country Club, and we love to support young golfers, especially at WVGA event, in honor of Larry Martin.”

Highlights of the day included three birdies for Nik Tomblin of Alum Creek and two birdies each for Cole Darnold of St. Mary’s and Ben Marsh of Summersville.

“Today was a great day for golf and Edgewood is always challenging for the players, regardless of age,” said WVGA Tournament Manager – Youth Operations Lucas Ware.

Division winners were:

Boys 12 & under: Jude Walker of Mount Zion;

Boys 13-14: Isaac Hayes of Hurricane;

Boys 15-16: Carson O’Dell of Hurricane;

Boys 17-18: Nik Tomblin of Alum Creek;

Girls 10-14: Madilyn Buttrey of Williamstown; and

Girls 15-18: Kerri-Anne Cook of Oceana.

Click here for today’s leaderboard: Callaway Junior Tour – Edgewood Country Club

The Callaway Junior Tour is in action again Wednesday, June 7, at Valley View Golf Club in Moorefield. For more information, please visit wvga.org.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia. We also focus on teaching fundamentals and developing young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.