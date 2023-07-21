WV Golf Association has busy week with WV Open qualifying, Intra State matches, Callaway Junior Tour

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The “last chance” qualifier, of six state-wide events, for the 90th West Virginia Open Championship added the final four players to the field of ____ Thursday at Fincastle Country Club in Bluefield, Va. Over 25 golfers hoped to qualify for the four spots in the Championship later this month.

Earning Medalist Honors with a two over par 72 was Brian Bailey of Bridgeport. Other qualifiers were:

Ben Palmer of Parkersburg;

Jeremiah Fizer of Proctorville, Ohio; and

Adam Ware of Grafton.

Other highlights of the day included two birdies each for Palmer and Fizer, JC Gould of Indore, Cameron Grobe of Huntington and Mario Palumbo of Charleston. For today’s leaderboard, visit WV Open Qualifier – Fincastle Country Club. The West Virginia Open Championship begins Wednesday, July 26, at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston.

Club at Cress Creek women take 2023 WVGA Intra State Matches

The Club at Cress Creek’s Team 1 took Thursday’s win and bragging rights over 15 other teams during the 2023 West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) 2023 Women’s Intra State Matches at Moundsville Country Club.

Members of The Club at Cress Creek Team 1, finishing at four over par 146 and winning the Championship Division, were Kimberly Keaton, Karen Kinnett, Lisa Younis and Sylka Knuppel.

“We’re very proud to have the women here to play,” said Moundsville’s Head Golf Professional Kyle Hill. “It lets folks know we’re still here and taking great care of the course.”

Other division-winning teams were:

Platinum: Bridgeport Country Club with Caroline Ramsey, Debbie Chrubino, Haeley Harman and Robin Ward;

Gold: Nicholas Memorial with Jackie Hayslette, Esther Joo, Lenora Thomas and Kathy Thompson;

Silver: The Village at Glade Springs with Janice Allen, Anna Kinker, Kimberly Mann and Mary Fulbright;

Bronze Gross: Clarksburg Country Club with Christy Stahl, Anna Walsh, Becky Moots and Lois Gilmore; and

Bronze Net: Big Bend #2 with Cynthia Maret, Janice Tomblin, Kimberly Mallory and Becky

Brogan.

Click here for the leaderboard.

Callaway Junior Tour plays Canaan Valley Resort in Davis

The Callaway Junior Tour, sponsored by Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal and hosted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), visited Canaan Valley Resort in Davis Thursday with a total field of 91 golfers aged 10 to 18.

Adam Gill of Wheeling

Adam Gill of Wheeling, playing in the boys 15-16 division, won the Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal Round of the Day for boys, helped by scoring six birdies. Audrey Kerr of Bridgeport, playing in the girls 10-14 division, won the Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal Round of the Day for girls, aided by two birdies.

“This is a great event and tradition for us. We’re now seeing second generation golfers. The Callaway Junior Tour is a great way to get children involved in the sport for a lifetime and we’re proud to be a supporter of youth golf,” said Canaan’s General Manager Matt Baker. “The course is in great condition, firm and playing well.”

“We’ve certainly enjoyed our two days in the mountains with all of our youth golfers,” said WVGA Tournament Manager – Youth Golf Lucas Ware.

Division winners were:

Boys 12 & under: Jude Walker of Mount Zion;

Boys 13-14: Carson Higginbotham of Clarksburg;

Boys 15-16: Adam Gill of Wheeling;

Boys 17-18: Blake Lewis of Parkersburg, defeating Landon Spiker of Morgantown and Edward Kehl of Little Hocking, Ohio, in a three-way playoff;

Girls 10-14: Audrey Kerr of Bridgeport; and

Girls 15-18: Jordan Blaine of Gallipolis, Ohio.

Click here for today’s leaderboards: Callaway Junior Tour – Canaan.

Audrey Kerr of Bridgeport

The Callaway Junior Tour is in action again Monday, July 24, at Parkersburg Country Club.

For more information on WV Golf events, please visit wvga.org.

