WV Golf Association: Callaway Junior Tour drew over 100 young golfers to The Pines Country Club

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Callaway Junior Tour, sponsored by Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal and hosted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), visited The Pines Country Club in Morgantown Wednesday with a field of 102 golfers ages 10 to 18.

Blake Lewis of Parkersburg

Blake Lewis of Parkersburg, playing in the boys 17-18, won the Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal Round of the Day for boys.

Kerri-Anne Cook of Oceana, playing in the girls 15-18 division, won the Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal Round of the Day for girls.

“This is a championship course, and they are very generous to let our youth golfers play a tournament here,” said Lucas Ware, WVGA’s Tournament Manager – Youth Golf. “I cannot wait to come back!”

Highlights of the day included four birdies each for Lucas Riggleman of Petersburg and Gabriel Watson of Morgantown and three birdies each for Lewis, Kaleb Smith of Saint Albans and Keenan Covich of Morgantown.

Kerri-Anne Cook of Oceana

Division winners were:

Boys 12 & under: Andrew Grigsby of Morgantown;

Boys 13-14: Parker O’Dell of Hurricane;

Boys 15-16: Lucas Riggleman of Petersburg;

Boys 17-18: Blake Lewis of Parkersburg;

Girls 10-14: Isabelle Studli of Fairfield, Va.; and

Girls 15-18: Kerri-Anne Cook of Oceana. Three playoffs were required to determine these division winners:

Boys 12 and Under, Grisby won the playoff against Keenan Covich of Morgantown;

Boys 13-14: O’Dell won the playoff against Trace Tucker of Fairmont and Isaac Hayes of

Hurricane; and

• Boys 15-16: Riggleman won the playoff against Adam Gill of Wheeling.

Click here for today’s leaderboard: Callaway Junior Tour – The Pines Country Club.

The Callaway Junior Tour is in action again Thursday, June 29, at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke. For more information, please visit wvga.org.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia. We also focus on teaching fundamentals and developing young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.