WV DNR announces trout stocking the week of Feb. 25, 2019
ELKINS, W.Va. – The following waters were stocked the week of Feb. 25, 2019:
Bear Rocks Lake
Beech Fork Tailwaters
Big Sandy Creek
Blackwater River
Brandywine Lake
Brushy Fork Lake
Buckhannon River
Buffalo Creek (Logan)
Buffalo Fork Lake
Burnsville Tailwaters
Cherry River
Coopers Rock Lake
Cranberry River
Curtisville Lake
Deer Creek (Pocahontas)
Dillons Run
Dry Fork (Tucker)
Dunloup Creek
East Lynn Tailwaters
Edwards Run and Pond
Elk River
Fort Ashby Reservoir
Glade Creek of Mann
Glade Creek of New River
Greenbrier River
Greenbrier River (Cass section)
Horseshoe Run
Huey Lake
Indian Creek
Laurel Creek of New River
Left Fork of Right Fork of Buckhannon River
Lick Creek Pond
Lost River
Mill Creek of South Branch
New Creek Dam No. 14
North Fork of Cherry River
North Fork South Branch
North River
Paw Paw Creek
Raleigh County Airport Pond (Children & Class Q)
Rockhouse Lake
Rollins Lake
South Fork of Cherry River
South Fork of Cranberry River
Spruce Laurel Fork
Stonewall Jackson Tailwaters
Summit Lake
Sutton Tailwaters
Trout Run
Tygart Valley River Headwaters
Waites Run
Warden Lake
Wayne Dam
West Fork of Twelvepole
Wheeling Creek
Whiteday Creek
