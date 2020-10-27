WV DHHR this afternoon increased free testing in Barbour, Mercer, Wyoming counties

Extra testing set for for Wednesday through Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia WV Department of Health and Human Resources has released the following additional locations with free COVID-19 testing being offered around the state.

These locations are in addition to the previously announced and scheduled County, Standard Weekly and Drive-Thru Pharmacy testing locations. Extra testing sites can be added daily to address the changing status of counties across the state.

Today’s extra sites include:

Barbour County

October 28

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Barbour County Fairgrounds

113 Fairgrounds Way

Belington, WV

Mercer County

October 29

8:30 AM – 3:00 PM

Mercer County Health Department

978 Blue Prince Road

Bluefield, WV

Wyoming County

October 29 & 30 – 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

October 31 & November 1 – 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Old Board of Education

19 Park Street

Pineville, WV

To increase COVID-19 testing opportunities for all West Virginians, the Governor’s Office, the WV Department of Health and Human Resources, the WV National Guard, the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, local health departments, and community partners are providing the free COVID-19 testing.

This testing is free and available to all residents in selected counties, including asymptomatic individuals. Proof of insurance is NOT required. Attendees should bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, to help in returning test results. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Testing will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.

​ Here is the link to the previously announced testing sites, dates and locations: https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/testing.aspx

For more information, contact,

Allison C. Adler

Director of Communications

Office of Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources

One Davis Square, Suite 100 East

Charleston, WV 25301

P: 304-558-7899