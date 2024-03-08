WV Dept. of Education announces winning 2024 Arts Alive poster design

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) has announced the winning 2024 Arts Alive poster. Artist Alexis Brewer’s design was chosen from among 120 student submissions. She is a senior from Robert C. Byrd High School in Harrison County.

Arts Alive is the WVDE’s annual showcase of arts education and student accomplishments across the Mountain State. Currently in its 18th year, the event features student performances in categories such as music, dance, visual arts and theater.

“The arts expose students to several extra-curricular disciplines promoting critical thinking, problem-solving and creative skills. In these collaborative learning environments, students learn how to express themselves through dance, drawing, music and much more,” said State Superintendent of Schools Michele L. Blatt. “We have many talented students in West Virginia, and Alexis’ artwork illustrates this. I’m thankful Arts Alive gives these students a platform to showcase their abilities.”

This year’s event is scheduled for April 26, 2024, at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston. The art exhibit begins at 6 p.m., with performances beginning at 7 p.m.

The 2024 Arts Alive poster featuring Alexis Brewer’s artwork.

Featured image caption: (L-R): PK-12 Academic Support Coordinator Timothy James, Communications Program Specialist Tom Pickens, Robert C. Byrd High School Senior Alexis Brewer and Assistant Superintendent of PK-12 Adult Instruction and Career Engagement Clinton Burch pose for a photo with the 2024 Arts Alive poster.