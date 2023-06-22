WV Career Technical Education students compete nationally during summer months

CTE Instructors meeting in Charleston for professional development session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Nearly 2,000 career technical education (CTE) students from West Virginia will travel nationally for student competitions this summer as part of their participation in career and technical student organizations (CTSOs).

The culmination of many years of hard work and dedication, these conferences allow Mountain State students to match skills with peers from across the country in high-level competitions and deepen their understanding of their respective fields of interest. Additionally, instructors and teachers will attend professional development sessions to enhance their professional practice, skill and expertise in order to provide the best learning environment for students.

CTSOs extend teaching and learning through innovative programs, business and community partnerships, and leadership experiences at the school, state and national levels. Students gain meaningful opportunities to put instruction into practice, leading to increased learning and engagement.

This year, West Virginia will send 1,700 students to various conferences around the country to participate in individual and team CTSO events. In recent years, 10 percent of West Virginia’s student competitors placed in the top tier finishing in third, second or first place.

CTSOs in the Mountain State include:

Educators Rising

Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA)

Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA)

FFA

Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA)

Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC)

ProStart

Hospitality Education and Training (HEAT)

Skills USA

Technology Student Association (TSA)

CTE instructors and teachers will also participate in professional development sessions this summer. Approximately 50,000 West Virginia students take at least one CTE class in grades 6-12, and well-prepared educators are key to their success. The WVDE will host several trainings including the Discover Your Future (DYF) session on June 22-23, 2023, at the Charleston Town Center Marriott. Sessions will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The DYF course introduces middle school students to the opportunities available through the 16 CTE career clusters and allows them to experience more hands-on learning through a curriculum that is both innovative and engaging.

Currently, 54 schools across 34 counties are implementing the DYF program in West Virginia. More information about this and other middle school CTE offerings is available on the WVDE website.

To learn more about CTE in West Virginia, visit the CareerTechWV website.