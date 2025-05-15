WV Board of Education Issues Immediate Intervention of Nicholas and Tyler Counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) recognized Teacher Appreciation Month with a special performance by the Rock Branch Elementary School Choir prior to the May meeting in Charleston today. The choir, under the direction of the 2025 West Virginia Teacher of the Year Seth Skiles, performed several selections. Skiles shared the importance of music education and its impact on student success across all content areas. See picture below.

Special Circumstance Reviews

The WVBE voted to release Berkeley County Schools from the State of Emergency issued in April 2024 at Martinsburg North Middle School. New county and school leadership initiated significant changes that have resulted in improved outcomes at the school.



The WVBE voted that extraordinary circumstances exist in the Tyler County and Nicholas County school systems and issued the immediate intervention of both counties.



The WVBE voted that the contract of the current Tyler County Superintendent will remain valid through June 30, 2025, and State Superintendent Michele L. Blatt will appoint a county superintendent of schools thereafter.



Additionally, the Board voted to vacate the offices of the Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent of Nicholas County. Superintendent Blatt appointed Terry George to fill the county superintendent position.



All reports from Special Circumstance Reviews and declarations presented at the May 2025 meeting can be found on the WVBE meeting page on the WVDE website.



House Bill 2755

The WVBE voted to pursue litigation of HB 2755 passed during the 2025 Regular Session of the West Virginia Legislature.



Vaccines

The Board supports the ongoing efforts of the State Superintendent in working with the Governor’s Office and the West Virginia Legislature in establishing vaccination requirements for West Virginia schools. This issue will be discussed again at the June 2025, WVBE meeting.



PEIA Resolution

The WVBE voted unanimously to support a resolution to stabilize the Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA). Similar action has been taken among all 55 county boards of education. The resolution urges the West Virginia Legislature and the Governor to ensure insurance is sustainable and affordable for public employees.



The full PEIA resolution is available on the WVDE website.



WVBE Policies

The following policies will be placed on public comment for 30 days from filing and can be viewed on the WVBE policies webpage once published.

Policy 4334, West Virginia Design, Equipment, and Inspection Requirements for School Transportation

Policy 4336, West Virginia School Transportation Requirements

Policy 8100, Public School Finance Requirements

West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC) Series 1, Constitution

WVSSAC Series 2, Athletics, Provisions Governing Eligibility

WVSSAC Series 4, Provisions Governing Conduct

WVSSAC Series 3, Provisions Governing Contests, Provisions Governing Conduct was approved as an emergency rule, effective upon filing, and will be placed on public comment for 30 days from filing.

Items shared are available on the WVBE meeting page on the WVDE website.



The next regularly scheduled WVBE meeting is 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Building 6, Suite 600, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East, Charleston, West Virginia.

###

Feature image: West Virginia Teacher of the Year Seth Skiles is pictured with his Rock Branch Elementary Choir after their performance for members of the West Virginia Board of Education.