WV Board of Education approves Special Circumstance Review of Philippi Middle School 

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) approved the Special Circumstance Review of Philippi Middle School and recommended corrective actions during its January meeting in Charleston. The Review was initiated in November 2023 by the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) as a result of student safety concerns and a lack of adequate progress in the school improvement process.

Philippi Middle School, located in Barbour County, serves approximately 275 students in grades 5 – 8. The WVDE Office of Accountability conducted 44 classroom observations, teacher, student and administrator interviews and analyzed school-level data. The county superintendent and school principal have been in their current positions since July 2023, and most of the issues precede them.

The Review resulted in 22 areas of non-compliance and five findings. These range from student achievement, well-being and safety to discipline and administrative protocols. The recommendations outlined include the immediate hiring of a certified school counselor; the implementation of a disciplinary matrix to ensure consistent, fair and firm responses; improvements to the school’s Special Education practices and procedures; and improved instructional leadership practices.

To view the report, visit the WVDE website.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Guidance

West Virginia is the third state in the country to develop AI guidance for PK-12 education use. The dramatic growth of these tools has left educators around the world confused and conflicted about how AI should be used to generate productive learning environments. West Virginia’s guidance assists the public school community to develop best practices to use AI for instructional purposes and broader district operations.

To view the Guidance, Consideration and Intentions for the Use of Artificial Intelligence in West Virginia Schools, visit the WVDE website.

The next regularly scheduled WVBE meeting is 9 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in Building 6, Suite 600, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East, Charleston, West Virginia.