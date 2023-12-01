WV AFL-CIO devastated at sudden passing of former President Kenneth Perdue

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia AFL-CIO is devastated after learning about the sudden passing of its former President Kenny Perdue, a life-long advocate for working people and dedicated family man who will be missed beyond measure.

“Kenny was tireless in his efforts to protect and serve West Virginia working families, having spent four decades working in the labor movement and close to 20 years with the West Virginia AFL-CIO,” WV AFL-CIO President Josh Sword said. “He was a mentor, who inspired me with his work ethic, integrity and kindness. Even more importantly, he was the shining light of his family, and our hearts go out to all his loved ones, his wife, Dusty, his daughters, his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. Our collective hearts are broken – we will miss our dear friend.”

WV AFL-CIO Secretary-Treasurer Andy Walters noted that when he became secretary-treasurer, Kenny had just retired. “I was so impressed with his passion for the labor movement. He said his main motivation was helping ensure that his daughters and grandchildren, other families like his own, could stay in West Virginia, and have safe, well-paying jobs,” Walters said. “Kenny was a true leader in the labor movement and will be personally missed.”

Perdue was president of the WV AFL-CIO from 2004 until his retirement in late 2016. Prior that, Perdue was Secretary-Treasurer of the organization for seven years, and served as Vice President of the WV AFL-CIO from 1989 to 1997. During his career as a sheet metal worker, Perdue was elected business representative for the Sheet Metal Workers Local Union #33, as was his father and his brother, Steve Perdue.