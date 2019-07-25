World Jamboree in W.Va. celebrates action sports in a big way

By Matt Combs for The Register-Herald of Beckkley, W.Va.

Sophia Cook, makes a jump at the Action Point Skate during the World Scout Jamboree held at the Summit Betchel Reserve in Glen Jean. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. — Scouting brings up images of merit badges, camping, friendship and of time-worn traditions and of principles. And even in this demographic: 40 percent of the participants in the World Jamboree this year are female.

At the 2019 World Jamboree, those images are a spread across the smiles on the faces of nearly every human race and in the sounds of dozens of languages as Scouts from more than 150 countries have converged on Fayette County to celebrate unity.

While scouting retains many of its traditions, like everything else, scouting is progressing. …

