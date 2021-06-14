Working toward Dollywood: Mercer, West Virginia, boy raises trip money with lemonade

By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON, W.Va. — Ten-year-old Jayden Barnes wanted to go to Dollywood, but he didn’t want his hardworking mother to pay for it. He solved the problem by setting up a classic summertime way to earn money: a lemonade stand.

Jayden set up his lemonade under a Mercer Street awning Thursday just in time for a sudden rain shower, so he went into the Appalachian Coffee House with his mother, Ashley Hylton, and talked about his business venture.

“Because I want to make my own money instead of selling my mom’s,” he replied when asked why he went into business. “And she works really hard and I want to make my own money. I’m going to Dollywood, and I want to save my money for that.”

Hylton was happy to see her son working hard to raise his own money.

“I’m proud of him,” she said. “Most kids his age don’t want to do something like this.” …

