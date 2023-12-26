WorkForce West Virginia announces January 3 Statewide Virtual Job Fair

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WorkForce West Virginia announced the next date in a series of Statewide Virtual Job Fairs today. Both employers and job seekers are invited to participate in the virtual event on Wednesday, January 3, from 1 – 3:30 p.m.

“If one of your goals for the new year is to find a new job or advance your career, we invite you to start with our January Statewide Virtual Job Fair,” said Scott Adkins, Acting Commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia. “As long as you have an internet connection, you can learn more about the great opportunities in the Mountain State and chat with West Virginia employers.”

Registration is required for both interested employers and job seekers. Click here to register as a job seeker for the January 3 Statewide Virtual Job Fair. Virtual job fairs allow job seekers to apply, live chat, video chat and interview virtually with employers participating in the event.

“We’re thrilled to continue to offer this unique chance for job seekers and West Virginia employers to connect and explore open job opportunities across the state,” said James Bailey, Secretary of the WV Department of Commerce. “Since these fairs began in 2022, more than 8,000 West Virginians have registered and submitted more than 4,600 resumes and connected with thousands of employers. The December 6 Statewide Virtual Job Fair connected 840 registered job seekers with 101 registered employers, with over 700 jobs available. We saw job seekers submit nearly 580 resumes.”

In 2023, more than 6,800 job seekers registered to attend a Statewide Virtual Job Fair to connect with 1,577 registered employers, resulting in 74,747 booth visits. Last year, West Virginia job seekers submitted 4,083 resumes and employers posted 8,330 jobs.

When attending the event, job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and have a calm, clutter-free background, as employers may request to engage in a video interview. The Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal features a Job Seeker Training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in.

After registering for the first time, new employers will create a “Virtual Booth” to connect with job seekers. After completion, this booth will be available during subsequent job fairs. Click here to register as an employer for the January 3 event.

For more information about WorkForce West Virginia and the Statewide Virtual Job Fairs, visit www.workforce wv.org or contact [email protected].