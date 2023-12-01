WorkForce West Virginia announces December 6 Statewide Virtual Job Fair

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WorkForce West Virginia announced the next date in a series of Statewide Virtual Job Fairs. Both employers and job seekers are invited to participate in the virtual event on Wednesday, December 6, from 1 – 3:30 p.m.

“Whether you’re looking for seasonal employment, looking to take the next step in your career, or ready to change industries, we encourage all West Virginia Job seekers to attend the December Statewide Virtual Job Fair,” said Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia. “Since these monthly events began, we’ve seen more than 70,000 booth visits, where job seekers had the opportunity to talk to and interview with West Virginia employers.”

Registration is required for both interested employers and job seekers. Click here to register as a job seeker for the December 6 Statewide Virtual Job Fair. Virtual job fairs allow job seekers to apply, live chat, video chat and interview virtually with employers participating in the event.

“We invite all West Virginia job seekers to attend the December Statewide Virtual Job Fair, which is a fantastic opportunity to speak with West Virginia employers and explore job opportunities in the Mountain State, from the comfort of your home, car or anywhere with an internet connection,” said James Bailey, Secretary of the WV Department of Commerce.

When attending the event, job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and have a calm, clutter-free background, as employers may request to engage in a video interview. The Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal features a Job Seeker Training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in.

After registering for the first time, new employers will create a “Virtual Booth” to connect with job seekers. After completion, this booth will be available during subsequent job fairs.

For more information about WorkForce West Virginia and the Statewide Virtual Job Fairs, visit www.workforce wv.org or contact [email protected].