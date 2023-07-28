WorkForce West Virginia announces August 2 Statewide Virtual Job Fair 

WV Press Release Sharing



CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WorkForce West Virginia announces the next date in a series of Statewide Virtual Job Fairs. Both employers and job seekers are invited to participate in the virtual event on Wednesday, August 2, from 1 – 3:30 pm.



“In today’s competitive job market, these virtual job fairs are a valuable resource for anyone looking to take the next step in their career or grow their business,” said Scott Adkins, Acting Commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia. “Since we’ve started offering these monthly events, nearly 2,300 West Virginia job seekers and nearly 1,200 employers have attended, with more than 2,500 resumes submitted through the platform.”



Virtual job fairs allow job seekers to apply, live chat, video chat and interview virtually with employers participating in the event.



“These Statewide Virtual Job Fairs are an essential tool for both job seekers and employers because they provide a unique opportunity for West Virginia job seekers to connect with potential employers from the comfort of their own homes while allowing employers to tap into a diverse pool of talent from across the state,” said James Bailey, Secretary of the WV Department of Commerce.



Registration is required for both interested employers and job seekers. Click here to register as a jobseeker for the August 2 Statewide Virtual Job Fair.



When attending the event, job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and have a calm, clutter-free background, as employers may request to engage in a video interview. The Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal features a Job Seeker Training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in.



After registering for the first time, new employers will create a “Virtual Booth” to connect with job seekers. After completion, this booth will be available during subsequent job fairs.



Formore information about WorkForce West Virginia and the Statewide Virtual Job Fairs, visit www.workforce wv.org or contact [email protected] .